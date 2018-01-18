news

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) continued with matchday two fixtures played on Wednesday, January 17, which involved eight home wins, one draw and away win.

Here is a round up of what happened

Nine of the ten matches played produced goals, in total 18 goals scored.

The matches between Niger Tornadoes and FC ifeanyi Ubah, Sunshine Stars and Katsina United witnessed a 2 - 1 score line in favour of the hosts.

The only away win of this matchday happened at the Nnamadi Azikwe stadium in Enugu where 2016 champions Rangers International were humbled at home by Lobi Stars of Markudi, final score 1 - 2 in favour of the away side

Pasts NPFL Champions get home victories

Defending champions Plateau United made it two wins from two matches as they defeated Rivers United by two un-replied goals.

2014 champions Kano Pillars also got back to winning ways with a convincing two goal victory over Nasarawa United.

NPFL new boys get first victories

League newcomers Yobe Desert Stars defeated Wikki Tourists by two goals, while fellow newcomers and NNL super four winners Go Round of Omoku managed a lone goal victory over Akwa United.

Other matches saw last season runners up MFM pick up their first victory of the season against Kwara United, El-kanemi Warriors also edged out Abia Warriors 1 - 0 in favour of the hosts.

While League powerhouses Enyimba and Heartland played out a goalless draw.

This matchday results see Niger Tornadoes and champions Plateau United the only sides with maximum points, while Rangers International, Nasarawa United and newcomers Kwara United are still searching for their first points of the season.

The NPFL resumes for matchday 3 on Sunday, January 21.

FC Ifeanyi Uba vs Kwara United

Wikki Tourists vs Niger Tornadoes

Akwa United vs Yobe D. Stars

Lobi Stars vs Go-Round

Heartland vs Enugu Rangers

Katsina United vs Enyimba

Nasarawa United vs Sunshine Stars

Rivers United vs Kano Pillars

EL Kanemi vs MFM

Abia Warriors vs Plateau Utd