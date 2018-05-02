Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos leads Champions League celebrations

Sergio Ramos Real Madrid captain leads celebrations after Champions League semifinal victory over Bayern Munich

Sergio Ramos has hailed Real Madrid after victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid Supporters play Ramos couldn't hold back his excitement as Madrid advanced to the final (Getty Images)
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos lead the celebrations after a 2-2 draw in the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich.

Ramos and his Real Madrid teammates overcame Bayern Munich 3-2 on aggregate, through a brace from Karim Benzema, to cancel out goals from Joshua Kimmich and an equaliser by James Rodriguez.

The result from both legs was enough for Real Madrid to progress to the 2018 Champions League final which is scheduled to hold in Kiev, Ukraine.

Real Madrid Players celebrating play Real Madrid players were in high spirits following their victory over Bayern Munich (Bongarts/Getty Images)

 

Madrid will be playing in their third consecutive Champions League final and Ramos has slammed critics for underrating their achievements.

Speaking after his side booked a place in the final, Ramos stated that he and his teammates do not mind critics and rather focus on their performances on the pitch.

“Real Madrid deserved to be in Kiev, Our DNA pushes us to fight until the end. Now we have to enjoy it and try to win the final,”

“People always run their mouths, we prefer to speak on the pitch,” Ramos said.

 

Madrid also heaped praise on his teammates for their efforts this season and is convinced that they can lift the trophy.

He added, “I'm proud of this team, this is the reward for so much sacrifice. We were convinced that we could do it and we did it.”

Sergio Ramos play Ramos is thrilled to be in another Champions League final (Getty Images)

 

Madrid players celebrated with supporters and some brought out their family members on to the pitch after the game.

Victory over Bayern Munich booked Real Madrid a ticket in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 26 against Roma or Liverpool.

