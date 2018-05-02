news

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos lead the celebrations after a 2-2 draw in the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich .

Ramos and his Real Madrid teammates overcame Bayern Munich 3-2 on aggregate, through a brace from Karim Benzema, to cancel out goals from Joshua Kimmich and an equaliser by James Rodriguez.

The result from both legs was enough for Real Madrid to progress to the 2018 Champions League final which is scheduled to hold in Kiev, Ukraine.

Madrid will be playing in their third consecutive Champions League final and Ramos has slammed critics for underrating their achievements.

Speaking after his side booked a place in the final, Ramos stated that he and his teammates do not mind critics and rather focus on their performances on the pitch.

“Real Madrid deserved to be in Kiev, Our DNA pushes us to fight until the end. Now we have to enjoy it and try to win the final,”

“People always run their mouths, we prefer to speak on the pitch,” Ramos said.

Madrid also heaped praise on his teammates for their efforts this season and is convinced that they can lift the trophy.

He added, “I'm proud of this team, this is the reward for so much sacrifice. We were convinced that we could do it and we did it.”

Madrid players celebrated with supporters and some brought out their family members on to the pitch after the game.

Victory over Bayern Munich booked Real Madrid a ticket in the Champions League final on Saturday, May 26 against Roma or Liverpool.