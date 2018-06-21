Pulse.ng logo
Reactions to Denmark and Australia 1-1 draw at 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Reactions as Denmark and Australia play out 1-1 draw

Here are the reactions as Denmark and Australia play out 1-1 draw at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Here are the reactions on Twitter as Denmark and Australia play out 1-1 draw in their second group C game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Thursday, June 21. play Christian Eriksen scored a trademark volley against Australia (Premier League)
Here are the reactions on Twitter as Denmark and Australia play out 1-1 draw in their second group C game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Thursday, June 21.

After a 1-0 victory over Peru in their opener Denmark started on the front foot with the knowledge that three points will guarantee their spot in the round of 16, while Australia aimed to bounce back from a narrow defeat to France.

Denmark lead Australia though Christian Eriksen

Denmark took the lead as early as the 7th minute when Christian Eriksen volleyed in a ball to him by Nicolai Joergensen.

Mile Jedinak equalises for Australia against Denmark

Australia clawed their way back into the game and were rewarded for consistent pressure as Yussuf Poulsen handled the ball in the box and Mile Jedinak stepped up to convert the resulting penalty in the 38th minute.

Mile Jedinak play Mile Jedinak equalised for Australia from the penalty spot (Opta)

Eriksen Volley against Australia hailed on Twitter

 

 

Denmark take on France, while Australia face off with Peru in their next fixture on Tuesday, June 26.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

