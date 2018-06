news

Paul Pogba was hailed on Twitter as he produced the winning goal for France who beat Australia 2-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group C opener on Saturday, June 16.

After a goalless first half Australia and France both scored from the penalty spot through Antoine Griezmann and Mile Jedinak.

Pogba scored what turned out to be the match winner after he exchanged passes with Olivier Giroud to put France in the lead.