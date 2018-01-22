news

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) continued with matchday three fixtures played on Sunday, January 21, which involved nine home wins and away win.

The major talking point was defending champions Plateau United suffered their first defeat of the season away to Abia Warriors.

Samson Obi's goal in the second minute, gave the hosts al three points in a keenly contested affair.

— League Management NG (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Here is a round up of what happened

No draws this weekend, as all matches played produced goals.

In total 19 goals scored.

The matches between FC ifeanyi Ubah and Kwara United, Akwa United and Yobe Desert Stars, Katsina United vs Enyimba Intl, Nasarawa and Sunshine Stars all witnessed a 2 - 0 score line in favour of the hosts.

The only away win of this matchday happened at the Dan Anyiam Stadium where Heartland of Owerri were humbled at home by 2016 Champions Rangers International, who lost at home in Matchday 2 , final score 0 - 1 in favour of the away side.

— League Management NG (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Other matches

The matches between Wikki Tourists and Niger Tornadoes, Lobi Stars and Go Round, Abia Warriors vs Plateau United ended with 1 - 0 scoreline in favour of the hosts.

— League Management NG (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

High scoring games

The match between Rivers United and Kano Pillars ended with a thrilling Scoreline of 2 - 1 in favour of the hosts.

Guy Keumian's goal in the 56th minute turned out to be the winner.

Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri made it two wins at home when they defeated last seasons runners-up MFM FC by 3 -1.

— League Management NG (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The NPFL resumes midweek for matchday 4 on Wednesday, January 24.

Kwara United vs Wikki Tourists

Niger Tornadoes vs Akwa United

Yobe D. Stars vs Lobi Stars

Go-Round vs Heartland

Enugu Rangers vs Katsina United

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United

Sunshine stars vs Rivers United

Kano Pillars vs Abia Warriors

Plateau United vs EL Kanemi

MFM vs FC IfeanyiUbah