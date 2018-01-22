Home > Sports > Football >

NPFL results; matchday 3

NPFL Champions Plateau United beaten at Abia

Here is a roundup of action in Matchday three of the Nigerian Professional Football League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Matchday 3 roundup (Champions Plateau United lose their first match) play Action Continued in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL/LMC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) continued with matchday three fixtures played on Sunday, January 21, which involved nine home wins and away win.

The major talking point was defending champions Plateau United suffered their first defeat of the season away to Abia Warriors.

Samson Obi's goal in the second minute, gave the hosts al three points in a keenly contested affair.

 

Here is a round up of what happened

No draws this weekend, as all matches played produced goals.

In total 19 goals scored.

The matches between FC ifeanyi Ubah and Kwara United, Akwa United and Yobe Desert Stars, Katsina United vs Enyimba Intl, Nasarawa and Sunshine Stars all witnessed a 2 - 0 score line in favour of the hosts.

The only away win of this matchday happened at the Dan Anyiam Stadium where Heartland of Owerri were humbled at home by 2016 Champions Rangers International, who lost at home in Matchday 2, final score 0 - 1 in favour of the away side.

Other matches

The matches between Wikki Tourists and Niger Tornadoes, Lobi Stars and Go Round, Abia Warriors vs Plateau United ended with 1 - 0 scoreline in favour of the hosts.

 

High scoring games

The match between Rivers United and Kano Pillars ended with a thrilling Scoreline of 2 - 1 in favour of the hosts.

Guy Keumian's goal in the 56th minute turned out to be the winner.

Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri made it two wins at home when they defeated last seasons runners-up MFM FC by 3 -1.

The NPFL resumes midweek for matchday 4 on Wednesday, January 24.

Kwara United vs Wikki Tourists

Niger Tornadoes vs Akwa United

Yobe D. Stars vs Lobi Stars

Go-Round vs Heartland

Enugu Rangers vs Katsina United

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United

Sunshine stars vs Rivers United

Kano Pillars vs Abia Warriors

Plateau United vs EL Kanemi

MFM vs FC IfeanyiUbah

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Jesse Lingard Manchester United star welcomes Sanchez to Arsenalbullet
2 Faiq Bolkiah The Leicester City reserve player who is richer than...bullet
3 Henrikh Mkhitaryan Granit Xhaka says Manchester United midfielder...bullet

Related Articles

NPFL Matchday 1 roundup
CHAN 2018 All you need to know about the Super Eagles at the CHAN
NPFL Preview All you need to know ahead of new 2018 season
NPFL How Plateau United won the 2017 Nigerian league title
NPFL Matchday 2 roundup

Football

Liberia's president-elect and former football star George Weah attended a church service with the country's outgoing president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at the centennial memorial pavilion in Monrovia on Sunday
George Weah Former international footballer to be sworn in with Liberian hopes sky-high
Weah was the first African player to win both FIFA's World Player of the Year trophy and the Ballon d'Or
George Weah From football icon to Liberia president
Arsenal's striker Alexis Sanchez, shown in this December 28, 2017 file photo, has produced plenty of memorable moments in north London but departs a divisive figure
Premier League Five things we learned in matchday 24
Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with Gareth Bale during the Spanish league football match against Deportivo on January 21, 2018
La Liga Real defy crisis talk as Barca extend lead