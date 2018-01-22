Here is a roundup of action in Matchday three of the Nigerian Professional Football League.
The major talking point was defending champions Plateau United suffered their first defeat of the season away to Abia Warriors.
Samson Obi's goal in the second minute, gave the hosts al three points in a keenly contested affair.
No draws this weekend, as all matches played produced goals.
In total 19 goals scored.
The matches between FC ifeanyi Ubah and Kwara United, Akwa United and Yobe Desert Stars, Katsina United vs Enyimba Intl, Nasarawa and Sunshine Stars all witnessed a 2 - 0 score line in favour of the hosts.
The only away win of this matchday happened at the Dan Anyiam Stadium where Heartland of Owerri were humbled at home by 2016 Champions Rangers International, who lost at home in Matchday 2, final score 0 - 1 in favour of the away side.
The matches between Wikki Tourists and Niger Tornadoes, Lobi Stars and Go Round, Abia Warriors vs Plateau United ended with 1 - 0 scoreline in favour of the hosts.
The match between Rivers United and Kano Pillars ended with a thrilling Scoreline of 2 - 1 in favour of the hosts.
Guy Keumian's goal in the 56th minute turned out to be the winner.
Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri made it two wins at home when they defeated last seasons runners-up MFM FC by 3 -1.
The NPFL resumes midweek for matchday 4 on Wednesday, January 24.
Kwara United vs Wikki Tourists
Niger Tornadoes vs Akwa United
Yobe D. Stars vs Lobi Stars
Go-Round vs Heartland
Enugu Rangers vs Katsina United
Enyimba vs Nasarawa United
Sunshine stars vs Rivers United
Kano Pillars vs Abia Warriors
Plateau United vs EL Kanemi
MFM vs FC IfeanyiUbah