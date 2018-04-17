news

Whether in Europe where the football season is gradually winding down or in China where they just got started, a host of Nigerian players are helping out their clubs to achieve their respective targets.

Over the weekend, actions continued in football leagues around the world and Nigerian players were in action.

This is a round-up of how they fared.

In England

Starting from the most popular league from this side of the world, Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed an assist but could not help Leicester City who were beaten 2-1 away at Burnley.

Iheanacho came on at half-time to assist Jamie Vardy for Leicester City’s only goal. His compatriot Wilfred Ndidi was missing due to suspension.

Chelsea's Victor Moses was a late substitute in their come-back 3-2 win at Southampton.

Alex Iwobi was impressive but could not help Arsenal who continued their woeful form away from home with a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United.

In the Championship, Ola Aina played all the 90 minutes as Hull City fell 1-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

In Spain

Brown Ideye was also on from the start as Malaga were beaten 2-1 at home to Real Madrid. Ideye last 78 minutes while his compatriot Isaac Success was not included in Malaga’s matchday squad.

Nigerian stars Oghenekaro Etebo and Imoh Eziekel were in action for Las Palmas as the La Liga strugglers were beaten at home 1-0 by Real Sociedad.

In Germany

Former Golden Eaglets striker Victor Osimhen played just 10 minutes for Wolfsburg in their goalless draw at home to Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

In Italy

Super Eagles midfielder Joel Obi was on the bench for all 90 minutes as Torino managed to get a point away at Chievo Verona with a goalless draw.

In Israel

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu continued his good form, scoring a header kickstart Hapoel Beer-Sheva’s comeback 2-2 draw against Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Championship Play-Offs on Sunday.

Ogu scored in the 79th minute to make it 2-1 for the home side.

Anthony Nwakaeme who just returned from injury was introduced at halftime.

In Holland

Nigerian forward Sadiq Umar played all the 90 minutes for NAC Breda in their home 2-1 loss to Willem II.

Sparta Rotterdam youngster Fred Friday was introduced at the start of the second half as his team were beaten 70 away at Vitesse.

In Belgium

Abdul Ajagun netted his 5th goal of the season for Kortrijk in their 2-0 away win at Lierse SK in the Belgian First Division A Europa League Play-Off game.

The Belgian Pro League Play-Off game between Standard Liege and Gent had four Nigerian players in action.

Moses Simon, Samuel Kalu and Anderson Estiti were all in Gent’s starting line but could not stop the one-time Belgian First Division champion from losing 1-0 away.

Agbo was introduced into the game in the second half of the game that Liege won via a 90th-minute penalty.

Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka played 90 minutes in Zulte Waregem’s home 5-1 win over Royal Excel Mouscron in a Europa League Play-Off clash.

Nigerian striker Joseph Akpala played for 71 minutes in Oostende’s 2-2 home draw against St. Truiden in the Belgian Group B Europa League play-offs.

His compatriot Chuba Akpom was on for 90 minutes for Oostende.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made his 22nd league appearances this season for Desportivo Fabril (Deportivo La Coruna B team) as they trashed Atletico Madrid B side 4-1 in the Spanish Segunda B, Group 1 (lower division).

In Russia

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa netted his first league on his return to CSKA Moscow. Musa who is on loan from Leicester City netted in the second half to equalise for CSKA Moscow in their 1-1 draw away at FC UFA.

Nigerian player Sylvester Igboun was in action for 90 minutes for UFA while his compatriot Kehinde Fatai was an unused substitute.

Amkar Perm had three Nigerian players Aaron Samuel, Brian Idowu and Fegor Ogude in action in their home 3-0 defeat to Rubin Kazan.

In China

Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi was on target for Tianjin Teda in their Chinese Super League (CSL) 2-1 win over Guangzhou R.

Mikel netted in the 27th minute to level for Tianjin Teda after they had gotten behind.

Odion Ighalo was on for 90 minutes as Changchun Yatai recorded a 3-0 home win against Henan Jianye in the CSL.

Former Flying Eagles star John Owoeri was on target as Shanghai Shenxin beat Meixian Techand 3-2 in the second tier league in China. That was Owoeri’s second goal of the season.

In Bulgaria

Nigerian defender Stephen Eze was on for 90 minutes as Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat Etar Veliko Tarnovo 1-0 in the Bulgaria Parva Liga.

His compatriot and teammates Musa Muhammed also played the entire game.

In Sweden

Nigerian players Chima Akas and Gbenga Arokoyo were in action for Kalmar in their 3-1 away loss to IFK Norrkoping in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Akas started the game while Arokoyo was introduced in the 60th minute.

In Turkey

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo was impressive in defence as Kasimpasa beat Karabukspor 2-0 in a Super Lig game.

His compatriot and teammate Samuel Eduok was on the bench all through the game.

Nigeria internationals Mikel Agu and Shehu Abdullahi were on from the start in Bursaspor’s 2-1 away loss at Goztepe.

Their teammate and compatriot William Troost-Ekong was on the bench all through.

In France

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was a second-half substitute in Nantes' home 1-1 draw against Dijon in the Ligue 1.

In the United States

We head over to the United States’ MLS in this edition of Nigerians Abroad to check up on Fanendo Adi who was on target in Portland Timbers’ 3-2 home win over Minnesota United.

In Scotland

Nigerian midfielder Chidiebere Nwakali was on from the start but could not help Aberdeen who were thrashed 3-0 away at Motherwell in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

Nwakali was taken off in the 44th minute of the game.

In Switzerland

Former MFM FC striker Stephen Odey played just 10 minutes in FC Zurich’s 1-0 loss away at Young Boys.

In Austria

Nigerian winger Yusuf Otubanjo found the back of the net for Altach in their 2-1 win over Wolfsberger AC.

Former Akwa United midfielder Alhassan Ibrahim was on for 54 minutes as Austria Wien were beaten at home 4-0 by Rapid Wien.

In Ukraine

Nigerian striker Olanrewaju Kayode played seven minutes for Shakhtar Donetsk in their 1-0 home win against Dynamo Kyiv.

In Norway

Nigerian players David Babajide and Anthony Ideki were both in action for Haugesund in their 4-2 loss away at Ranheim IL in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Babajide played for about 60 minutes while Ideki was introduced around the 70th -minute mark.

Young Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke scored one and assisted another for Valerenga in their 6-1 away thrashing of IK Start.

His compatriot Afeez Aremu came on for IK Start at the start of the second half but could not help his team in the heavy defeat.

In Slovakia

Nigerian youngster Hillary Gong Chukwah was the man again for AS Trencin, netting a brace in their 3-1 away win at Slovan Bratislava in a Slovak Cup first leg semi-final tie.

His compatriot Philip Azango was also in action for AS Trencin and was on for 90 minutes while another Nigerian player Rabiu Ibrahim could not help Slovan Bratislava and was taken off at halftime.