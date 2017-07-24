Nigeria to face Republic of Benin in CHAN qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Benin Republic in the qualifiers for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya.

Super Eagles Team B are already in the second round of qualifiers and have been waiting for the winner of the first round qualifying ties between the Republic of Benin and Togo.

The Republic of Benin on Sunday, July 23 beat Togo 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out to progress to the second round where they will face Nigeria.

It got to penalties after the second leg played at the Stade de l’Amitie ended 1-1, bringing aggregate scores to 2-2 ( the first leg in Lome ended 1-1).

Following Benin Republic’s win, they will first host Nigeria in Cotonou on Sunday, August 13 before a second leg in Nigeria on Saturday, August 19.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced that the Super Eagles Team B will host the Republic of Benin of Benin in Kano .

The home-based players included in the 30-man Super Eagles Team B squad for the qualifiers have resumed camp in Kano ahead of the qualifiers.

Nigeria have only qualified for two editions of CHAN, finishing third in South Africa 2014 and crashing out in the first round of Rwanda 2016.