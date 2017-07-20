Super Eagles to play CHAN qualifier in Kano

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Super Eagles Team B to play CHAN qualifier in Kano

The Super Eagles Team B will in August play either the Benin Republic or Togo for the qualifiers.

The home-based Super Eagles will play their 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers in Kano the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced.

According to the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, the Kano State Government has given approval for the city of Kano to host the second leg of the qualifiers in Nigeria.

Salisu Yusuf play Salisu Yusuf is in charge of the Super Eagles Team B (Getty Images )

 

Sanusi also revealed that players included in the 30-man Super Eagles Team B squad will on Monday, July 24 resume camp in Kano ahead of the qualifiers.

Nigeria will travel to either Cotonou or Lome for the first leg of the qualifiers on Sunday, August 13 before returning to Kano for the second leg on Saturday, August 19.

Togo over the weekend hosted the Benin Republic in Lome, the game ended 1-1 and the second leg is slated for the Stade de L’Amitie in Cotonou on Sunday.

