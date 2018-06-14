Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

These Super Eagles have been tasked with bringing excitement back to Nigerian football.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles play Nigeria 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players (VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP/Getty Images)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have not particularly been poor at the World Cup, catching the eye at their debut appearance in 1994, shocking the likes of Spain before capitulating to Denmark in the round of 16 of France 1998 and matching up to European forces before losing to France at the same stage of Brazil 2014.

Just reaching the second round of the World Cup is getting boring for Nigerians now and these Super Eagles have been tasked with bringing excitement back to Nigerian football.

Captain: John Obi Mikel

Manager: Gernot Rohr

Nickname: The Super Eagles

FIFA World Cup history (6 appearances)

Fixtures

Nigeria Vs Croatia

Nigeria Vs Iceland

Nigeria Vs Argentina

Key Men

1. Victor Moses

Victor Moses has been Super Eagles best player in the last one year, finishing as Nigeria’s highest goalscorer in the qualifiers with three goals.

After a strong finish to the just concluded season with Chelsea, Moses is raring to go again with the Super Eagles.

He has changed so much since the 2014 FIFA World Cup when he lost his place in the team after a fall-out with then boss Stephen Keshi.

2. Alex Iwobi

Since his breakout year at Arsenal in the 2016/2017 season, Iwobi has struggled with the Gunners.

Amidst that struggle, the youngster has consistently impressed with the Super Eagles. He scored the goal that sealed qualification and has since then assumed more responsibility.

He has been Super Eagles best player in the recent friendlies which shows he is raring to go.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone)

