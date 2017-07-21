NFF boss Amaju Pinnick gets new position at CAF

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Pinnick was on Friday, July 21 appointed into the CAF Emergency Committee at the CAF Congress.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has gotten a new position at the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Pinnick was on Friday, July 21 appointed into the CAF Emergency Committee at the CAF Congress which held in Rabat, Morocco.

The CAF Committee is headed by CAF boss Ahmad with Pinnick and five other heads of African federations as members- Kwesi Nyantakyi (Ghana), Constant Omari (Congo) Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco), Hassan Waberi (Djibouti) and Musa Bility (Liberia).

Fouzi Lekjaa and Amaju Pinnick play Fouzi Lekjaa of Morocco and Amaju Pinnick of the NFF (NFF)

 

Pinnick is a close ally of CAF boss Ahmad who he backed before the election which ousted longtime boss Issa Hayatou.

The NFF boss at the CAF elections in March 2017 won a seat on the Executive Committee of CAF, defeating long-standing member Anjorin Moucharafou who is also the head of Benin Republic Football Federation.

In May, he was appointed the chairman of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and into the Media Committees of CAF.

