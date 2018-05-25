news

All but one of the players in the Super Eagles 30-man provisional squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup are now in camp as Mikel John Obi and John Ogu arrived in Uyo on Thursday, May 24 and Victor Moses still missing.

Mikel and Ogu arrived in Uyo at different times on Thursday afternoon to join their national teammates in camp ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

The Super Eagles camp in Uyo has been opened since Tuesday, May 22.

It has been revealed that Moses will not be with the squad in Uyo and will wait till they arrive in London before he joins camp.

How Super Eagles spent Thursday in camp

Activities in camp resumed on Tuesday as players had their breakfast around 8 am before setting out for a training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

They arrived back at the hotel around 1.pm to have lunch and rest afterwards.

They had another light training at the indoor gym of the Le Meridian hotel in Uyo before a fun game of volleyball again.

They had dinner at exactly 8 pm before retiring to their respective rooms.