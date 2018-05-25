Home > Sports > Football >

2018 FIFA World Cup Ikechukwu Ezenwa says he will stop Lionel Messi for 180m Nigerians

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has stated that he will stop Argentine superstar Lionel Messi at the 2018 FIFA World Cup because of 180 million Nigerians.

Ezenwa who is part of Gernot Rohr’s 30-man list for the tournament and Nigeria will face Croatia, Iceland, and Argentina in the group stage.

The 29-year-old played a key role in the qualification matches after first-choice shot-stopper Carl Ikeme was ruled out through Leukaemia.

Speaking to the BBC, Ezenwa stated that he will be carrying the weight of millions of Nigerians on his shoulder when the Super Eagles take on Messi’s Argentina.

He said, "I know I'm carrying 180 million people on my shoulder and i have to stop him. "And for me to stop him makes me a special one in that game because I think once I stop it, the whole 180 million Nigerians will jubilate for the victory."

 

Ezenwa is expected to be part of the final 23-man list by Rohr but faces competition in the goal post by youngster Francis Uzoho.

After the 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid, the Super Eagles will take on Congo, England, and the Czech Republic in international friendly matches before they take on their group opponents at the World Cup.

