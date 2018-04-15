Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester are the Premier League champions for the 2017/18 season.

  Published:
Benjamin Mendy, Leroy Sane, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden play

Benjamin Mendy, Leroy Sane, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden

(Victoria Haydn Getty Images)
Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy are already leading Manchester City's Premier League title celebrations, after Manchester United were defeated 0-1 at home by West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, April 15.

Fullbacks Walker and Mendy who were recruited by Pep Guardiola in the 2017 summer transfer window are the front-runners to lead the team's title celebrations on social media.

Benjamin Mendy who was out for six months during the campaign started the celebrations when he posted a message on his official Twitter account which said,

"WE ARE F****** CHAMPIONS @ManCity congratulations, boys."

 

Teammate Kyle Walker then tagged Mendy with a GIF stating that he intends to take the Frenchman out.

He wrote, "Me on my way to @benmendy23’s house to pick him up for the party "

Mendy then replied, "Me waiting on the front door.." along with a GIF and series of emoji's

 

Team captain Vincent Kompany also celebrated the victory with a message on his Twitter account which said,  "Champions!!! What a great feeling! So happy to be able to share another trophy with our amazing fans."

 

Manchester City's official Twitter account posted a message to kick-off the celebrations which said, "Our Time. Our City. Premier League Champions 17/18."

PFA Player of the Year nominee Kevin De Bruyne also took to Twitter to post a message which said, "Unbelievable season for us. Very happy to call us champions this year."

 

Manchester City play their next Premier League encounter against Swansea City on Sunday, April  22.

