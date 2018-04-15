news

Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy are already leading Manchester City's Premier League title celebrations, after Manchester United were defeated 0-1 at home by West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, April 15.

Fullbacks Walker and Mendy who were recruited by Pep Guardiola in the 2017 summer transfer window are the front-runners to lead the team's title celebrations on social media.

Benjamin Mendy who was out for six months during the campaign started the celebrations when he posted a message on his official Twitter account which said,

"WE ARE F****** CHAMPIONS @ManCity congratulations, boys."

Teammate Kyle Walker then tagged Mendy with a GIF stating that he intends to take the Frenchman out.

He wrote, "Me on my way to @benmendy23’s house to pick him up for the party "

Mendy then replied, "Me waiting on the front door.." along with a GIF and series of emoji's

Team captain Vincent Kompany also celebrated the victory with a message on his Twitter account which said, "Champions!!! What a great feeling! So happy to be able to share another trophy with our amazing fans."

Manchester City's official Twitter account posted a message to kick-off the celebrations which said, "Our Time. Our City. Premier League Champions 17/18."

PFA Player of the Year nominee Kevin De Bruyne also took to Twitter to post a message which said, "Unbelievable season for us. Very happy to call us champions this year."

Manchester City play their next Premier League encounter against Swansea City on Sunday, April 22.