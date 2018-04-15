Manchester are the Premier League champions for the 2017/18 season.
Fullbacks Walker and Mendy who were recruited by Pep Guardiola in the 2017 summer transfer window are the front-runners to lead the team's title celebrations on social media.
Benjamin Mendy who was out for six months during the campaign started the celebrations when he posted a message on his official Twitter account which said,
"WE ARE F****** CHAMPIONS @ManCity congratulations, boys."
Teammate Kyle Walker then tagged Mendy with a GIF stating that he intends to take the Frenchman out.
He wrote, "Me on my way to @benmendy23’s house to pick him up for the party "
Mendy then replied, "Me waiting on the front door.." along with a GIF and series of emoji's
Team captain Vincent Kompany also celebrated the victory with a message on his Twitter account which said, "Champions!!! What a great feeling! So happy to be able to share another trophy with our amazing fans."
Manchester City's official Twitter account posted a message to kick-off the celebrations which said, "Our Time. Our City. Premier League Champions 17/18."
PFA Player of the Year nominee Kevin De Bruyne also took to Twitter to post a message which said, "Unbelievable season for us. Very happy to call us champions this year."
Manchester City play their next Premier League encounter against Swansea City on Sunday, April 22.