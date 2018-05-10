Kayode Olanrewaju wins Ukrainian Cup with Shakhtar Donetsk

news

Super Eagles striker Kayode Olanrewaju has won the Ukrainian Cup title after Shakhtar Donetsk beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in the final played on Wednesday, May 9.

The 24-year-old was named on the bench for the encounter by Paulo Fonseca head Coach of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Both strikers of Shakhtar and Dynamo were unable to break their opposing defence as it ended goalless at halftime.

Two minutes into the restart of the game Facundo Ferreyra gave Shakhtar Donetsk the lead which was doubled by Yaroslav Rakitskiy in the 61st minute of the game.

With a two-goal advantage to Shakhtar coach Fonseca decided to introduce Kayode in the 76th minute as he replaced goalscorer Ferreyra.

Shakhtar were able to hold on to win the Ukranian Cup for the third consecutive time.

The trophy was Kayode's first since he completed a loan move to Shakhtar from newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City .

He took to his official Instagram account to express his happiness with a message which said, "We keep making magic together,am super proud of this TEAM,All I have to say is THANK YOU GOD,YOU MADE IT POSSIBLE,One more to go."

Kayode and his teammates return to action in the league when they take on Veres Rivne in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, May 13.