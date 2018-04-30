Home > Sports > Football >

Iwobi suffers hamstring injury, doubt for Atletico Madrid

Alex Iwobi Arsenal midfielder suffers hamstring injury, doubt for Atletico Madrid

Iwobi suffered the injury in the game between Arsenal and Manchester United.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi and Granit Xhaka play Iwobi has suffered an injury which may rule him out of the clash against Atletico Madrid (Getty Images Clive Brunskill)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has suffered a hamstring injury which has made him a doubt for the Gunners' Europa League second leg clash against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, May 3.

Iwobi picked up to the hamstring in Arsenal’s 1-2 loss to Manchester United in Premier League clash on Sunday, April 29.

The 21-year-old was in action for the entire 90 minutes in Arsenal’s loss.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said in his post-match conference that Iwobi and some other Arsenal’s players are major doubts for their crucial Europa League clash in Spain.

“I took off Mkhitaryan because he had a little knock on his knee again, on the same knee – we could see that just looking at him in the dressing room,”

 “Ospina has a rib problem and Alex Iwobi has a hamstring problem, so we’ll see how well everyone recovers. Thursday will come very quickly,” Wenger said.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi has picked up an injury just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images)

 

Wenger who is set to quit Arsenal at the end of the season then played down the seriousness of the injuries as he stated that Iwobi and his other teammates will be assessed before the game against Atletico.

“Definitely? At the moment, no, but we’ll have to monitor them over the next 48 hours. We’ll know more on Tuesday,” Wenger added.

Iwobi has featured to the Gunners in a total of 23 matches this season and has contributed two goals.

Iwobi’s injury will not be good news for Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr especially after Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi picked up an injury in a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles...bullet
2 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City boss Puel worried about midfielder's...bullet

Related Articles

Alex Iwobi Nigerian midfielder apologises to Arsenal fans
Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on Instagram
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles coach discussed midfielder's 'late partying' with Arsene Wenger
Nigerian Abroad Iwobi shines, Moses suffers defeat with Chelsea, Etebo beat Ideye, Success in La Liga relegation clash
Pulse Analysis Iwobi impresses against Everton to show he is gradually getting back to form
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star apologises to fans for defeat
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star, teammates left in tears as Wenger steps down
Sports Victor Moses is most followed Super Eagles player on Twitter

Football

Odion Ighalo
Nigerian Players’ Watch Ighalo bossing the CSL, Simi nets again in Italy, Ndidi gets hamstring worry
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder scared of Argentina’s Messi
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder to undergo scan on hamstring injury
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend of Real Madrid star sparks engagement rumours with a new ring