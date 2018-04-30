Iwobi suffers hamstring injury, doubt for Atletico Madrid

news

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has suffered a hamstring injury which has made him a doubt for the Gunners' Europa League second leg clash against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, May 3.

Iwobi picked up to the hamstring in Arsenal’s 1-2 loss to Manchester United in Premier League clash on Sunday, April 29.

The 21-year-old was in action for the entire 90 minutes in Arsenal’s loss.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said in his post-match conference that Iwobi and some other Arsenal’s players are major doubts for their crucial Europa League clash in Spain.

“I took off Mkhitaryan because he had a little knock on his knee again, on the same knee – we could see that just looking at him in the dressing room,”

“Ospina has a rib problem and Alex Iwobi has a hamstring problem, so we’ll see how well everyone recovers. Thursday will come very quickly,” Wenger said.

Wenger who is set to quit Arsenal at the end of the season then played down the seriousness of the injuries as he stated that Iwobi and his other teammates will be assessed before the game against Atletico.

“Definitely? At the moment, no, but we’ll have to monitor them over the next 48 hours. We’ll know more on Tuesday,” Wenger added.

Iwobi has featured to the Gunners in a total of 23 matches this season and has contributed two goals.