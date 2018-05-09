news

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second Premier League goal for Leicester City as they beat Arsenal 3-1 on Wednesday, May 9.

Iheanacho who has been asked to adapt or leave by Leicester City boss Claude Puel was named in the starting XI for the game against Arsenal at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho scored Leicester's first goal of the game when he converted a ball through to him by Fousseni Diabate in the 14th minute.

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was given a straight red card in the 15th minute by referee Graham Scott after a foul on Iheanacho.

Arsenal equalised in the 53rd minute through Gabonese striker Pierre -Emerick Aubameyang.

Jamie Vardy put Leicester City back in front when he converted a penalty in the 76th minute.

Iheanacho was replaced to an applause by Harvey Barnes in the 88th minute, and Riyad Mahrez sealed the result when he scored Leicester's third of the game in the 90th minute.

Kelechi Iheanacho Premier League stats.

The goal takes Iheanacho's tally to two in the Premier League this season, his first for Leicester City was against West Bromwich Albion .

The 21-year-old will hope to continue his goal scoring exploits with Leicester City when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur for their last Premier League game of the season.