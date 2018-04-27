Home > Sports > Football >

Kelechi Iheanacho gets Leicester City deadline from Claude Puel

Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles forward

Leicester City boss Puel says Iheanacho has until the end of the season to prove himself.

  Published:
Leicester City boss Claude Puel has set a deadline for Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho to adapt to the ‘No. 10’ role.

Iheanacho was signed from Manchester City in the summer transfer window but has not being able to tie down a starting spot with the foxes.

The 21-year-old has been used both as a top striker or in a supporting role at Leicester City.

Puel has, however, hinted that Iheanacho should try adapt to the supporting striker’s role behind Jamie Vardy.

In a report by the Leicester City Mercury, Iheanacho did well in the role in their last Premier League encounter against Southampton but his intensity dropped and has to be substituted for Fousseni Diabate in the second half.

Puel hinted in the report that with no relegation concerns the players have until the end of the season to prove tie down starting berths.

He said, “I think until the end of the season it will be an opportunity for different players to play and take some habits, perhaps to give a good solution,”

Iheanacho also failed to sparkle in the number 10 role when he played for the Super Eagles in their 1-0 win over Poland in an international friendly last month in Wroclaw.

Speaking about the ‘No 10’ role Puel hailed the attacking options in his team stating that they have different attributes.

He said, “We know all the hard work from Okazaki, for example and, in the last game, Kele had good intensity and quality,”

“We will see. We have different options and it is interesting to try.”

Puel went on to hail the Leicester City Player of the Year nominee adding that there is room for improvement.

“Yes, Kele is a young player, he can have game time, he can improve and give a good option for the future,” Puel added.

Iheanacho started his career as midfielder before Manuel Pellegrini converted him to a No. 9 at Manchester City.

He has played more of the 'No. 10 role' at Leicester City and has impressed in recent weeks after a slow start.

