Emenike scores for Olympiakos in Champions League qualifier

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike scored for Olympiakos in their 3-1 win at FK Partizan in a Champions League qualifier.

Emenike in June joined Olympiakos on a two-year-deal from Turkish club Fenerbahce .

He kicked off his Olympiakos career with a goal, scoring their third against FK Partizan to give them a huge advantage in the race for Champions League group stage qualification.

Brought into the game in the 89th minute as a time-wasting tactic, the striker netted in the 91st minute, finishing off a good move off a Diogo Figueires assist.

Emenike’s goal came in a crucial moment as Olympiakos were under immense pressure from host FK Partizan.

The 30-year-old and his teammates will be hoping to finally secure qualification to Champions League group stage when they host FK Partizan next week in the second leg.