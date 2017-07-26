Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Emenike scores for Olympiakos in Champions League qualifier

Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker scored for Olympiakos in their Champions League qualifier

Brought into the game in the 89th minute as a time-wasting tactic, the striker netted in the 91st minute.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emmanuel Emenike play Emmanuel Emenike scoreda goal in Olympiakos' win at FK Partizan (Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images))

Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker in Greece to complete Olympiacos move
Emmanuel Emenike Spartak Moscow chief shuts down striker’s signing talks
Emmanuel Emenike Hull City move not happening for Nigerian striker
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker had an epic reply to racial abuse in Turkey
Emmanuel Emenike Fenerbahçe want €2m for Nigerian striker
Ahmed Musa Fenerbahce want forward and his Leicester City teammate Vardy
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker completes move to Olympiacos
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike scored for Olympiakos in their 3-1 win at FK Partizan in a Champions League qualifier.

Emenike in June joined Olympiakos on a two-year-deal from Turkish club Fenerbahce.

He kicked off his Olympiakos career with a goal, scoring their third against FK Partizan to give them a huge advantage in the race for Champions League group stage qualification.

Emmanuel Emenike (L) play Emmanuel Emenike (L) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against FK Partizan (Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

 

Brought into the game in the 89th minute as a time-wasting tactic, the striker netted in the 91st minute, finishing off a good move off a Diogo Figueires assist.

Emenike’s goal came in a crucial moment as Olympiakos were under immense pressure from host FK Partizan.

The 30-year-old and his teammates will be hoping to finally secure qualification to Champions League group stage when they host FK Partizan next week in the second leg.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain still serving daddy goalsbullet
2 Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager visits White House, did he...bullet
3 Samir Nasri Manchester City midfielder is not even wanted at the...bullet

Football

Sylvanus Okpala
Enugu Rangers Sylvanus Okpala appointed new coach
Mikel Obi with his partner Olga Diyachenko and their twin
Mikel Obi Twin daughters of Super Eagles captain have started nursery school
Victor Moses and Marco Friedl
Victor Moses Chelsea wing-back plays down pre-season defeat to Bayern Munich
A Nigerian referee and his two assistants.
NPFL LMC suspend six referees for rest of season