Egypt 2018 World Cup team, squad, full fixtures, key players

2018 FIFA World Cup Egypt squad guide, full fixtures, group and key men

All you need to know about Egypt at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

  • Published:
play 2018 FIFA World Cup: Egypt squad guide, full fixtures, group and key men (The Guardian Nigeria)
The Pharaohs, record seven-time African champions, have qualified for the World Cup for only the third time.

This is Egypt’s first Egypt's first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

They begin their Russian campaign on June 15 against twice former winners Uruguay.

Captain: Essam El-Hadary

Coach: Hector Cuper

Nickname: The Pharaohs

FIFA World Cup history: (3 appearances)

Fixtures:

Egypt Vs Uruguay

Egypt Vs Saudi Arabia

Egypt Vs Russia

Key Men

1. Mohamed Salah

After a record-breaking season at Liverpool for the Salah, whose 32-goal tally was a new best in the Premier League for a 38-game campaign, all eyes all on him in Russia.

Overall, he scored a remarkable 44 in all competitions since his arrival at Anfield from Roma, including 11 in Liverpool's memorable run to the Champions League final.

2. Mohamed Elneny

As Salah looks to continue with this goal streak, it is Elneny who will be providing the much-needed steal for Egypt from midfield.

The Arsenal man is one of the popular faces in the Egyptian squad after Salah and will be a key man for the Pharaohs at the World Cup.

The former Basel midfielder started 26 games last season for Arsenal.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun/KSA), Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ali Gabr (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al Fateh/KSA), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles/USA), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Sam Morsy (Wigan/ENG), Mahmoud Abdel Razek (Al Raed/KSA), Abdallah El Said (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa/TUR), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City/ENG), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim (Al Ittihad/KSA)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly)

