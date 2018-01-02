Home > Sports > Football >

Echiejile charges Nigerians on Love in Yuletide Message

Elderson Echiejile Defender charges Nigerians on Love, tolerance in Yuletide Message

Elderson urged Nigerians to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ by doing good to all manner of persons

Super Eagles and Sivasspor of Turkey defender, Elderson Echiejile has sent his goodwill message to Nigerians in the festive mood of celebrating.

In his message Elderson urged Nigerians to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ by doing good to all manner of persons as Jesus Christ did over 2017 years ago.

The message

As we celebrate with family and friends, we should not forget the teaching of Jesus to love our neighbours as ourselves," the defender said.

Echiejile also charged Nigerians to embrace peace, love and tolerance of one another as Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The on-loan Monaco man, who gave the charge in his goodwill message, said that tolerance was the only way the country and indeed the world can be a better place to live.

I, therefore, call on Nigerians to emulate Jesus Christ in words and deeds by imbibing the core lessons of love, tolerance, sacrifice, generosity and peaceful co-existence which Christ stood for”, Echiejile stated.

Echiejile currently plays club football in the Turkish Super Lig with Sivasspor on Loan from French Side, AS Monaco.

The 29-year- old defender is a member of the Super Eagles that recently qualified Nigeria for the FIFA World Cup.

Echiejile has made a total of 60 appearances for the National team scoring 3 goals from his traditional left back position.

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile sits down for a Pulse interview
