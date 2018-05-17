Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea use balloons for FA Cup final vs Manchester United

Victor Moses Chelsea star, teammates use balloons to prepare for FA Cup final vs Manchester United

Chelsea stars had to make use of new equipments in preparation for the FA Cup final.

  • Published:
Chelsea Players play Chelsea stars use a distinct training method (Getty Images)
Chelsea star Victor Moses and his teammates used balloons and other creative instruments in preparation for their FA Cup final against Manchester United.

The Chelsea stars used Swiss balls, resistance bands and other unorthodox exercises as they stepped up preparations for the clash against Jose Mourinho’s side.

The preparation techniques used by Chelsea could be mistaken as fun exercises but most of the pieces of equipment used by the Chelsea players were used to condition and improve strength.  

Eden Hazard and Willian play Eden Hazard and Willian try out the medicine balls for their training sessions (Getty Images)

 

After a 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United on their final Premier League fixture of the season, Antonio Conte’s side have now placed their focus on a good end to the season with a victory in the final against United.

Several replacements have been linked to replace Conte after the final but the Italian manager is still focused on carrying out his duties bringing in another innovative training session.

Gary Cahill, Olivier Giroud and Ross Barkley play Chelsea players try to carry the medicine balls (Getty Images)

 

Ahead of the final at the Wembley Stadium Conte urged his players to up their game from their disastrous outing at St James' Park.

He said, "For the next game, for sure we must change. If we think we can play a game like this in the final of the FA Cup then we don't have a chance.

"We have six days to change our approach and desire and will to fight... Our fans deserve more than today."

Eden Hazard and Willian play Wiilian tries to stop Eden Hazard from getting to the ball (Getty Images)

 

The training session held at the Cobham headquarters on Wednesday, May 16 was unusual for most of the Chelsea stars as they had to await instructions from the coaching staff.

The resistance harnesses were used by players to pull their teammates back as they aiming to run away, or get to the ball.

