Chelsea star Victor Moses models new home jersey by Nike

Victor Moses Chelsea star models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt for The Blues

Check out the new Chelsea home jersey by Nike for next season.

  • Published:
Cesar Azpilicueta, Eden Hazard, Victor Moses, Willian, play Nike have unveiled Chelsea's new kit for the next season (Nike)
Chelsea star Victor Moses modelled the new 2018/19 home jersey for The Blues by International kit makers Nike.

Moses is joined by teammates Eden Hazard, Willian Borges some academy stars and members of the women's team who also modelled the new jerseys.

The new home jersey has the famous Chelsea blue colour but with ‘featured pops of red’ which form white and red horizontal lines.

Eden Hazard play Eden Hazard model Chelsea's new kit (Nike)

 

To complete the home kit sets there is a blue short, while the socks are white but are ’brightened by a horizontal red and blue trim at the knee’

New 2018/19 Chelsea jersey play The home jersey will be worn in their final Premier League game of the season (Nike)

 

A statement on the Nike websites states that the inspiration for next season’s home jersey was derived from the 1980s and 90s classic Chelsea jerseys.

Willian play Willian models the new Chelsea kit (Nike )

 

Nike also confirmed that the new home jerseys will be available for purchase by supporters as from Friday, May 11.

Moses and his Chelsea teammates will wear the new home jersey for the first time when they take on Newcastle United in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, May 13.

