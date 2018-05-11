news

Chelsea star Victor Moses modelled the new 2018/19 home jersey for The Blues by International kit makers Nike.

Moses is joined by teammates Eden Hazard , Willian Borges some academy stars and members of the women's team who also modelled the new jerseys.

The new home jersey has the famous Chelsea blue colour but with ‘featured pops of red’ which form white and red horizontal lines.

To complete the home kit sets there is a blue short, while the socks are white but are ’brightened by a horizontal red and blue trim at the knee’

A statement on the Nike websites states that the inspiration for next season’s home jersey was derived from the 1980s and 90s classic Chelsea jerseys.

Nike also confirmed that the new home jerseys will be available for purchase by supporters as from Friday, May 11.

Moses and his Chelsea teammates will wear the new home jersey for the first time when they take on Newcastle United in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday, May 13.