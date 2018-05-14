Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea owner Abramovich shortlists Enrique, Sarri to replace Conte

Chelsea's disappointing season has driven Abramovich to begin the search for a new manager.

Antonio Conte could not retain the Premier League title in his second season
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has shortlisted Luis Enrique, Maurizio Sarri and Leornado Jardim to replace Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

Conte ended his first season as Chelsea coach with the 2016/17 Premier League title, but the Blues were unable to retain the league as they finished fifth, but still have a chance at silverware in the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Failure to qualify for next season's Champions League group stage has made supporters of the club call for the Italian manager to be removed.

The Italian manager is reportedly willing to leave his role at Stamford Bridge after the final against United and Abramovich is on the hunt for alternatives.

Abramovich is to make changes again at Stamford Bridge

 

Elite coaches such as Enrique, Sarri, and Jardim have all been linked with moves to head the London based club.

However, a report by the Daily Mail has stated that Abramovich is more likely to go with a younger manager for his project.

The report states that Abramovich has been impressed with Mauricio Pochettino's work at Tottenham, where he has recruited and introduced several young layers into the team and playing a good brand of football.

Abramovich wants to recreate a similar project to Tottenham and is looking towards a younger manager to handle the affairs of the club and take it forward recruiting more youngster to work with the existing new generation such as Andreas Christensen, Alvaro Morata and others.

Julian Naglesmann is one of the coaches shortlisted coaches to replace Conte

 

The report states his advisors have added Roma's Eusebio Di Francesco, Huddersfield's David Wagner and 30-year-old Julian Nagelsmann who is in charge of Hoffenheim to the shortlisted candidates.

