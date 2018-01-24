Home > Sports > Football >

Old photo emerges of Alexis Sanchez in Manchester United kit

Alexis Sanchez Old photo emerges of forward in Man Utd kit

A throwback back picture shows Alexis Sanchez in a Manchester United kit

  • Published:
New image shows Manchester United star spotted in track suit earlier in his career play Alexis Sanchez shown in a Manchester United kit earlier in his career (PoetsCorner/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An old photo has emerged of new Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez in the club's kit earlier in his career.

Sanchez on Monday, January 22 completed his move from Arsenal to Manchester United and revealed that it was his dream to play for his new club.

His statement has now been backed up by an photo that has emerged that shows the striker in a Manchester United kit earlier in his career.

 

The 29-year-old has been termed a 'mercenary' by some quarters after snubbing Manchester City despite initial agreements to join Manchester United where he will become the highest earner in the Premier League. 

This photo which was shared on Twitter shows that Sanchez had always admired United and could have been a deciding factor in his choice to join the club.

Sanchez in his first interview claimed "Since I was a young lad I've always said that my dream was to play for Manchester United, and I'm not just saying that because I'm here now and today it's come true."

Sanchez had the opportunity to join United under Sir Alex Ferguson but decided to move to Spanish giants Barcelona in 2011.

New image shows Manchester United star spotted in track suit earlier in his career play Alexis Sanchez has completed his dream move (Manchester United/Twitter)

 

He said "I always said as a kid that I'd like to play for United and I once spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about it."

"We chatted for around 20 minutes. And I told him that my dream was to come here to Manchester United. It really is a massive club, very powerful, and so now, when I got the opportunity to come here, I looked at the badge and my hairs just stood up on end because it's a powerful club and the biggest in England."

Sanchez is eligible to play for Manchester United in the Champions League as well as the FA Cup.

The Chilean striker could make his debut for Manchester United against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup on Friday, January 26 or against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 31.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Fabregas tells Chelsea teammate to convert his passesbullet
2 Stephen Keshi Google celebrates posthumous 56th birthday of Nigerian...bullet
3 Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles midfielder to be handed coaching...bullet

Related Articles

Transfer News Ronaldo wants Manchester United move, Arsenal eye Aubemayang
Alexis Sanchez Forward's Manchester United shirt spotted in Adidas Shop
Alexis Sanchez Manchester United to rival City for Arsenal Man
Jesse Lingard Manchester United star welcomes Sanchez to Arsenal
Pulse Opinion Sanchez's signing is just Manchester United trying to catch up with City
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Granit Xhaka says Manchester United midfielder loves Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez Premier League star accused of cheating on his girlfriend

Football

Thierry Henry.
Theirry Henry Arsenal legend denies telling Alexis Sanchez to leave
Brazilian Star to buy Championship side
Ronaldo de Lima Brazilian legend wants to buy a club in England or Spain
Meet the 15 year old boy who plays for the Super Eagles
Nura Mohammed Meet the 15-year-old boy who plays for the Super Eagles
Emerson Palmeiri
Emerson Palmieri 5 things you need to know about Chelsea target