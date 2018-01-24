news

An old photo has emerged of new Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez in the club's kit earlier in his career.

Sanchez on Monday, January 22 completed his move from Arsenal to Manchester United and revealed that it was his dream to play for his new club.

His statement has now been backed up by an photo that has emerged that shows the striker in a Manchester United kit earlier in his career.

The 29-year-old has been termed a 'mercenary' by some quarters after snubbing Manchester City despite initial agreements to join Manchester United where he will become the highest earner in the Premier League.

This photo which was shared on Twitter shows that Sanchez had always admired United and could have been a deciding factor in his choice to join the club.

Sanchez in his first interview claimed "Since I was a young lad I've always said that my dream was to play for Manchester United, and I'm not just saying that because I'm here now and today it's come true."

Sanchez had the opportunity to join United under Sir Alex Ferguson but decided to move to Spanish giants Barcelona in 2011.

He said "I always said as a kid that I'd like to play for United and I once spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about it."

"We chatted for around 20 minutes. And I told him that my dream was to come here to Manchester United. It really is a massive club, very powerful, and so now, when I got the opportunity to come here, I looked at the badge and my hairs just stood up on end because it's a powerful club and the biggest in England."

Sanchez is eligible to play for Manchester United in the Champions League as well as the FA Cup.

The Chilean striker could make his debut for Manchester United against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup on Friday, January 26 or against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 31.