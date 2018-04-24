Home > Sports > Football >

Ahmed Musa rules out return to Leicester City

Ahmed Musa has scored four competitive goals since he rejoined CSKA Moscow.

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has ruled out a return to Leicester City from Russian side CSKA Moscow at the end of the season.

Musa rejoined CSKA Moscow on loan after an unimpressive stint in the Premier League with Leicester City in the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old’s loan deal to CSKA Moscow is scheduled to expire at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Musa has, however, come out to state that he has no intention to return to his parent club even after the expiration of his loan deal will CSKA.

Since his arrival at CSKA, Musa has received more playing time than he did for Leicester City’s first team before his loan move this season.

He said, “Go back to Leicester? I’m enjoying my game here and I’ve enjoyed more playing time here too. It’s better to stay here and play regularly than warm the bench,”

As a result of more playing time with CSKA, Musa has returned to scoring his latest a brace in a league game against Krasnodar which takes his tally to 56 goals in a total of 168 appearances for the club.

He has won three Russian Premier League titles with a Russian Cup and three Russian Super Cups, during his initial four-year spell at the club.

Musa and his CSKA Moscow teammates return to action in the league when they take on Zenit St. Petersburg in their next fixture on Sunday, April 29.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

