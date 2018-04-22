news

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa scored two goals for CSKA Moscow against Krasnodar FC in a Russian league match on Sunday, April 22.

Musa has returned to goal scoring form since he rejoined CSKA Moscow from Premier League side Leicester City in the winter transfer window .

The 25-year-old was named in the starting lineup against Krasnodar by CSKA head coach Viktor Goncharenko.

Playing at home Musa and his teammates fell behind through a goal by Yuri Gazinskiy in the 53rd minute.

In the 73rd minute Musa equalised for CSKA and then went on to score his brace which turned out to be the winner with just five minutes of regular time left to play.

The brace makes it three goals for Musa in the Russian league after he scored his first league goal last weekend against FC Ufa.

The result lifts Musa and his teammates into second position with 51 points behind league leaders Lokomotiv Moscow.

Musa and his CSKA Moscow teammates return to action in the league when they take on Zenit St. Petersburg in their next fixture on Sunday, April 29.