Five things we learnt as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1

Manchester United came back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 25 in a Premier League clash.

Willian gave Chelsea the lead before Romelu Lukaku hit back and later assisted Jesse Lingard for Manchester United’s winner.

These are five things we learnt from the game.

1. The Mourinho/Conte beef is over, at least for now

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte had really seen eye to eye this season engaging in an intense war of words few weeks before the Sunday clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

All eyes were on them to see if they will at least do the customary handshake between the managers. They shook each other's hand before kick-off but that was not just it . The two managers were seen sharing a joke midway through the first half. ‘Beef’ is over, at least for now.

2. Willian is Chelsea main man

Willian followed up his impressive performance against Barcelona to put in another fine shift against United.

He started the counter-attack that led to Chelsea’s goal which he scored himself after getting on a one-two with Eden Hazard to finish off past David de Gea. All through the game, he was dangerous and threatening.

When Conte chose to make a substitution, he took out Hazard, leaving Willian on the pitch. A few weeks ago, that would have been impossible, but Willian is Chelsea’s main man now.

3. Lukaku finally scores against a top team

It’s been a somewhat tough debut season for Lukaku who has been often criticised for missing in big games for Manchester United.

But against Chelsea, the former Everton striker stepped up for United to bury that hatchet. He netted United’s equaliser and assisted their winner with a fine cross after a good fine footwork.

4. Jesse Lingard is underrated

Lingard has often times divided opinions among Manchester United fans. He isn’t as skilful as Anthony Martial, he is nowhere close to the level of Alexis Sanchez but the 25-year-old has shown clearly that he is as valuable as the other players.

In another big game, Lingard has scored the winner . Remember when he stunned Arsenal and milly rock 'ed afterwards at the Emirates? Lingard is that man.

5. McTominay passes another test

Mourinho had turned to Scott McTominay in place of Pogba in recent games and the young midfielder had justified his selection.

Against Chelsea, he was impressive again, frustrating a Premier League elite like Hazard and never looking out of place.