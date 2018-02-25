Home > Sports >

United’s Lingard, Pogba celebrate winner vs Chelsea in Black Panther

Lingard crossed his arms over his chest in Black Panther style to celebrate with his teammate Pogba.

Manchester United stars Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba celebrated the winner against Chelsea on Sunday, February 25 in Black Panther style.

Marvel's new superhero flick Black Panther is the currently the biggest thing in pop culture right now having had a big Box Office in the opening week of its release.

Jesse Lingard play Jesse Lingard netted the winner for Manchester United against Chelsea (Getty Images)

 

Black Panther celebrations

Lingard and Pogba who are very much in tune with pop culture celebrated in Black Panther style after netting the winner for Manchester United in their 2-1 home win over Chelsea in a Premier League game.

Lingard who was a second-half substitute in the game scored the winner for United off a head from a Romelu Lukaku cross.

“Black Panther,” Lingard wrote on his photo alongside a photo of him and Pogba on Twitter.

 

His goal against Chelsea was Lingard’s eighth Premier League goal of the season while the win takes Manchester United back to second.

