news

The Super Eagles take on the Leopards of DR Congo in an international friendly match scheduled for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Monday, May 28, here are five players that can spoil Nigeria’s last home game before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

1. Christian Luyindama

Christian Luyindama is a 24-year-old defender that plays for Belgian outfit Standard Liege.

He was part of the TP Mazembe team that won the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup before his move to Europe where he has developed into a formidable defender and will be tasked at keeping Kelechi Iheanacho, Odion Ighalo and other Super Eagles attackers away from goal.

At six foot three inches (6ft 3in) and also bulky in size he could be a threat from set pieces.

2. Cedric Bakambu

With Everton star, Yannick Bolasie ruled out the encounter attention shifts to China-based superstar Cedric Bakambu.

Bakambu’s expensive move from La Liga outfit Villarreal to Beijing Sinobo Guoan F.C in China is a testament to his quality as a finisher.

The 27-year-old will be expected to lead the attack for DR Congo and is a striker that needs half a chance to put the ball in the back of the net.

3. Benik Afobe

Benik Afobe could partner Bakambu up front which will be a nightmare for Super Eagles defensive duo of Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong.

The 25-year-old who was part of the Championship winning Wolverhampton Wanderers side .

An energetic workaholic with a knack for scoring key goals, he is one for the Super Eagles to keep an eye on.

4. Chancel Mbemba

Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba has grown by leaps and bounds since his move to the Premier League in 2015.

He is also a useful option as a midfielder due to his ability to wrestle the ball off opponents and one player the Super Eagles should keep an eye on.

5. Gael Kakuta

Gael Kakuta is a name many football supporters may know following his controversial transfer to Chelsea in 2007.

He now plays for Ligue 1 club Amiens SC but still has the quality to punish the Super Eagles if afforded the opportunity.

At 26-year-old, his game is more mature and the Super Eagles will have to keep an eye out for the creative attacker.