Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrate promotion to Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been promoted to the Premier League after a 2-0 home win over Birmingham City.

  • Published:
Wolverhampton Wanderers players and staff celebrated their promotion to the Premier League with beer in the dressing room. (Getty Images)
Wolverhampton Wanderers players and staff celebrated gaining promotion to the Premier League.

The strict rules were relaxed for a day as Wolverhampton Wanderers players enjoyed their promotion to the Premier League with beer after they defeated Birmingham City 2-0 on Sunday, April 15.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team had already sealed their return to the top tier following a draw between Fulham and Brentford on Saturday, April 14.

Wolverhampton Wanderers posted a video clip of the players celebrating on their official Twitter account with a message which said, “Going Up.”

 

Speaking after the victory over Birmingham Nuno Espirito said that he permitted his players to drink but gave a reassurance that they will no get drunk on their success as there is still work to be done.

He said, “I am very pleased, this is a big moment, for to our fans, they are why we work,' said Nuno. 'It was a special feeling.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers play After a Premier League return Nuno Espirito Santo was hailed by his players (Getty Images)

“Of course there is time to celebrate together. Something I never allow, they drink beer in the dressing room. First time. I must be really happy! It was the first time they asked for it.”

Nuno Espirito further added that after the promotion celebration, they will begin to work towards their next game.

He said, “But no relax. Everybody is working for the next game. We know we still have things to go for. This season doesn't deserve any kind of bad moment. We will not allow that.”

“We prepare for the games. We showed that today. Yesterday was finished and the boys came out and played football. They were intense, they go for what we want.” he concluded

Wolves take on Bolton Wanderers in their next league encounter in Saturday, April 21.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

