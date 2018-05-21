news

Everton star Yannick Bolasie will miss the international friendly game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and DR Congo.

Bolasie was among the 32-man initial list circulated for the game against the Super Eagles, but it has now been revealed that he will take no part.

Florent Ikwange Ibenge head coach of DR Congo has officially released a 28-man list for the game with the majority of the players in the previous list but one of the notable omissions is Bolasie.

No official reason has been given for the exclusion of Bolasie from the squad for the game.

Big stars such as Wolves striker Benik Afobe, China based striker Cedric Bakambu and former Chelsea player Gaël Kakuta have been called up.

Ibenge who is the coach of local side AS Vita Club called up 11 players from the domestic league to make up the squad.

After the game against DR Congo on Monday, May 28, the Super Eagles take on the Three Lions of England at the Wembley Stadium before Gernot Rohr reduces his 30-man provisional squad to 23.

The Super Eagles still have one more friendly against the Czech Republic before they go into their 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage fixture against Croatia, Iceland, and Argentina.