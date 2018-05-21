Home > Sports > Football >

Yannick Bolasie to miss Super Eagles Vs DR Congo friendly

Yannick Bolasie Everton star to miss Super Eagles Vs DR Congo friendly

Yannick Bolasie has been dropped for the friendly between DR Congo and Nigeria.

  • Published:
Yannick Bolasie play Yannick Bolasie will play no part in the DR Congo vs Super Eagles friendly (Sports Illustrated)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Everton star Yannick Bolasie will miss the international friendly game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and DR Congo.

Bolasie was among the 32-man initial list circulated for the game against the Super Eagles, but it has now been revealed that he will take no part.

Florent Ikwange Ibenge head coach of DR Congo has officially released a 28-man list for the game with the majority of the players in the previous list but one of the notable omissions is Bolasie.

No official reason has been given for the exclusion of Bolasie from the squad for the game.

Big stars such as Wolves striker Benik Afobe, China based striker Cedric Bakambu and former Chelsea player Gaël Kakuta have been called up.

Ibenge who is the coach of local side AS Vita Club called up 11 players from the domestic league to make up the squad.

DR Congo squad play DR Congo will travel to face the Super Eagles in a friendly encounter at Port Harcourt (Newsweek)

 

After the game against DR Congo on Monday, May 28, the Super Eagles take on the Three Lions of England at the Wembley Stadium before Gernot Rohr reduces his 30-man provisional squad to 23.

The Super Eagles still have one more friendly against the Czech Republic before they go into their 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage fixture against Croatia, Iceland, and Argentina.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 FA Cup Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win titlebullet
2 Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles right-back joins Benfica from ADO Den Haagbullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Gernot Rohr picks 35 players for World Cup camp
Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League final
Constant Omari DR Congo FA boss held for 'embezzling' $1M
Nigeria vs DR Congo Leopards call up Bakambu, Bolasie, 30 others for Super Eagles friendly
Atletico Madrid Europa League winners name squad for Super Eagles friendly
Super Eagles Salisu calls up Nwakali brothers, 21 others for Atletico friendly
Super Eagles Ebola panic ahead of Nigeria Vs DR Congo friendly game
2018 FIFA World Cup Argentina, Croatia, Iceland line up friendlies to prepare for Super Eagles
Junior Lokosa 18-goal NPFL striker makes Super Eagles pre-World Cup squad
2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for camp

Football

Under pressure: Guangzhou Evergrande coach Fabio Cannavaro
Football Cannavaro in the dark as Guangzhou owner vows shake-up
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri celebrates with the Serie A championship trophy at the weekend
Football From Allegri to Benevento: Tops and flops in the 2017/18 Serie A season
Thomas Tuchel with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the Parc des Princes -- the German has signed a deal until 2020
Football Relaxed Tuchel embraces PSG challenge
Farewell: Barcelona's Andres Iniesta holds the Liga trophy
Football Iniesta and Torres depart Barcelona and Atletico in style