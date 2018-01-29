news

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) continued with matchday five fixtures played from Saturday, January 27 and to be concluded Monday, January 29.

Nine matches were played as Nasarawa host Rangers Intl on Monday, January 29 to complete the matchday fixtures.

Of the nine matches played, there were five home wins and four draws.

The major talking point of the fixtures was Aiteo Cup Champions Akwa United surging to the top of the table after the biggest win of the matchday 3 - 0 victory over NPFL newcomers Kwara United.

First half goals from Michael Ibe in the 6th minute and new signing Victor Mbaoma in the 21st minute gave the hosts a comfortable lead before Ubong Friday sealed the Victory in the 55th minute.

Home Victories

Katsina United defeated Go Round FC 3-0, goals by Eric Dufegha in the 4thminute and Joshua Agboola 21st minute, before Martin Usule wrapped up the victory in the 88th minute.

Hosts Lobi Stars defeated Niger Tornadoes by 3 - 1, Ezekiel Mbah put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute, but Ibrahim Babawo restored parity in the 23rd minute, Samad Kadiri put the hosts back in front in the 35th minute just before half time, and made sure of the result with his second of the game in the 71st minute.

Current champions Plateau United narrowly edged last seasons runners up MFM FC, Tosin Omoyele's goal in the 2nd minute the difference.

Wikki Tourist made it three wins from five games as they defeated FC Ifeanyi Ubah by one goal, Nafiu Kabuga's goal in the 31st minute the difference.

Four Draws

Hosts Abia Warriors were unable to break down Sunshine Stars, as the Akure based side held on four a precious away point.

Heartland FC had to come from behind to rescue a draw at home to Yobe Desert Stars, Chinedu Ohanacham put the visitors ahead in the 5th minute before Mohammed Azeez equalized in the 34th minute.

The game between El-Kanemi and Kano Pillars ended in a goalless draw as but sides were unable to break the deadloock.

Rivers United played out a 1 - 1 draw with Enyimba FC, Stanley Dimgba put the away side ahead just before the break, but Daniel Israel goal in the 76th minute rescued a point for the home side.

In the last fixture of matchday 5 Nasarawa host Rangers Intl on Monday, January 29.

The NPFL resumes for matchday 6 on Wednesday, January 31.

Here are the fixtures

FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs Akwa United

Kwara United vs Lobi stars

Niger Tornadoes vs Heartland

Yobe Stars vs Katsina United

Go-Round vs Nasarawa United

Enugu Rangers vs Rivers United

Enyimba vs Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars vs EL Kanemi

Kano Pillars vs Plateau United

MFM vs Wikki Tourists