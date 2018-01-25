news

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) continued with matchday four fixtures played on Wednesday, January 24.

Nine matches were played as Enyimba host Nasarawa on Thursday, January 25 to complete the matchday fixtures.

Of the nine matches played, there were seven home wins a draw and an away win.

The major talking point of the fixtures was defending Champions Plateau United who got back to winning ways after their defeat against Abia Warriors.

Kenedy Boboye's boys defeated El-kanemi Warriors 3-0. The hosts took a two-goal lead in the first half through Jimmy Ambrose and Joshua Obaje after eight minutes, and wrapped up the result when Raphael Ayagwa made it three in the second half.

Other Results

Aiteo Cup Champions Akwa United also got back to winning ways , their 2-1 win at Niger Tornadoes, was the only only away win of matchday four.

Abdul Maikaba’s boys took the lead through Dennis Nya only for Nosiru Afees to equalise for the hosts, However Akwa United's new recruit Victor Mbaoma, got on the score sheet 72nd minute to give Akwa all three points and their first away win of the season

In Lagos, last season Runners-up MFM FC made it two home wins from two when they defeated Ifeanyi Ubah at the soccer temple. Jesse Akila in the 14th minute put the hosts in front, only for Pascal Seka to equalise before the break 15 minutes later, however Sikiru Olatunbosun scored in the 44th minute which turned to be the winner.

Kano Pillars defeated Abia Warriors by two goals to one, Nyima Nwagua and Junior Lokosa scored for the hosts, while Ndifreke Effiong scored for Abia.

Sunshine Stars returned to winning ways, goals from Bala Yahuza and Franklin Sasere scored to edge Rivers United.

NPFL newcomers from the NNL Go Round FC and Heartland produced a draw in the encounter. Solomon Nwachukwu with the goal for the hosts in the first half, while Julius Ubido's goal in the second half rescued a point for the away side.

One goal victories

Rangers Intl defeated Katsina United in Enugu, Godwin Aguda's strike gave the hosts all three points.

Yobe Desert Stars made two wins from two at home, Chinedu Ohanachom's strike in was enough to defeat Lobi Stars.

Stephen Alfred’s goal helped hosts Kwara United defeat Wikki Tourists at the IIorin Township Stadium.

In the last fixture of matchday 4 Enyimba welcome Nasarawa United to the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar on Thursday, January 25.

The NPFL resumes for matchday 5 on Sunday, January 25.

Here is the fixtures:

Wikki Tourists vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Akwa United vs Kwara United

Lobi stars vs Niger Tornadoes

Heartland vs Yobe D. Stars

Katsina United vs Go-Round

Nasarawa United vs Rangers International

Rivers United vs Enyimba

Abia Warriors vs Sunshine Stars

El Kanemi vs Kano Pillars

Plateau United vs MFM