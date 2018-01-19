Home > Sports > Football >

Go Round FC get N50M from Governor Wike

Go Round FC NPFL newcomers get N50M from Rivers State Governor Wike

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has rewarded the players and Coaching crew of Go Round Football Club

  • Published:
The players and coaching crew of NPFL side Go Round have a lot to smile about.
The players and coaching crew of Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Go Round FC have been rewarded by the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike with ₦50 million.

The Omoku-based side finished second in the Nigerian National League (NNL) southern conference hence a ticket to Nigeria's first tier of professional football.

The Governor further encouraged the team with a coaster bus for their travels.

The supporters of the club were not left out, as the Governor gave them a cash gift of ₦10 million Naira to help spur the team to greater heights.

NNL Super Four Winners

Go round just won the recently concluded NNL Super Four competition but lost their opening match of the NPFL season and the Governor encouraged the team to give their best in the league and if they were to get a continental ticket via finishing in the top three they would be rewarded with a training tour.

The Rivers State Governor follows the footstep of Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode who rewarded Lagos based team MFM FC for doing well in the league last season.

Rivers United and Governor Nyesom Wike play A viral photo of Rivers United players and Governor Wike (Twitter/PoojaMedia)

 

Before the NPFL season kicked off, there were viral photos of Rivers United players protesting for their allowances,however, those rumours have been dismissed.

Rivers United lost their match against Champions Plateau United in Matchday two of the NPFL.

Two teams from Rivers state are competing in NPFL, and although Rivers United is owned by the state the Governor has shown no favouritism as he has clearly backed both Rivers State sides to do well.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

