Home > Sports >

D'tigers, beat Uganda in FIBA qualifiers

D'tigers Nigeria beat Uganda 102 - 86 in FIBA qualifiers

D'tigers beat Uganda to start their qualification process for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup on a winning note.

  • Published:
D'Tigers. play Nigeria with a winning start to the FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers (NBBF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) on Friday, February 23 beat Uganda as they began their qualification process for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

D'Tigers were six points behind as the first quarter ended 11 - 17, the second quarter finished  36 - 29 in favour of Nigeria, as D'Tigers also won the third and fourth quarters  28 - 20, 27 - 20 respectively.

 

The Nigerian basketball team played in the newly unveiled jerseys by their kit sponsors, as Mike Efevberh and Ike Diogu combined to give Nigeria a winning start to the qualifiers.       

FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers

D'tigers play D'Tigers are scheduled to begin the qualifiers for the FIBA Men's World Cup (NBBF)

Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will continue their qualifiers on  Saturday, February 24, against Rwanda and then take on Mali on Sunday, February 25.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Top Draw Arsenal to face AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16bullet
2 D'tigers Nigeria beat Uganda 102 - 86 in FIBA qualifiersbullet
3 D'tigers Check out the new jerseys for Nigeria's basketball teambullet

Related Articles

World Women Basketball Championship D’Tigresses, Federation dream gold in Spain 2018
Pulse List 2017 5 best Nigerian sports teams of the year
D'Tigers Nigeria's Basketball team drops 6 spots in FIBA ranking
D'tigers Check out the new jerseys for Nigeria's basketball team
D’Tigress Players receive N1M each from Buhari for AfroBasket win
FIBA African Champions Cup Istafanus blames inexperience for poor outing
D’Tigers D’Tigers to play Australia, Canada and New Zealand
D’Tigress Nigeria to face Australia, Turkey, Argentina at FIBA World Cup

Sports

Suarez, Coutinho and Messi were all on song as Barcelona thrashed Girona
Football Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead
Perfect finish: Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia celebrates after scoring against Benevento
Football Skriniar, Ranocchia rescue Inter against Benevento
Suarez, Coutinho and Messi were all on song as Barcelona thrashed Girona
Football Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead
First timer: Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates his first Barcelona league goal in Saturday's rout of Girona
Football Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal