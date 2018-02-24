D'tigers, beat Uganda in FIBA qualifiers

D'tigers beat Uganda to start their qualification process for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup on a winning note.
D'Tigers were six points behind as the first quarter ended 11 - 17, the second quarter finished 36 - 29 in favour of Nigeria, as D'Tigers also won the third and fourth quarters 28 - 20, 27 - 20 respectively.
The Nigerian basketball team played in the newly unveiled jerseys by their kit sponsors, as Mike Efevberh and Ike Diogu combined to give Nigeria a winning start to the qualifiers.
Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will continue their qualifiers on Saturday, February 24, against Rwanda and then take on Mali on Sunday, February 25.