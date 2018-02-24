D'tigers, beat Uganda in FIBA qualifiers

news

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) on Friday, February 23 beat Uganda as they began their qualification process for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

D'Tigers were six points behind as the first quarter ended 11 - 17, the second quarter finished 36 - 29 in favour of Nigeria, as D'Tigers also won the third and fourth quarters 28 - 20, 27 - 20 respectively.

The Nigerian basketball team played in the newly unveiled jerseys by their kit sponsors , as Mike Efevberh and Ike Diogu combined to give Nigeria a winning start to the qualifiers.

FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will continue their qualifiers on Saturday, February 24, against Rwanda and then take on Mali on Sunday, February 25.