D'tigers, D'tigress Kit makers unveil new jerseys

D'tigers Check out the new jerseys for Nigeria's basketball team

The kit makers for the national Basketball teams have released the jerseys for their upcoming tournaments

  • Published:
D'Tigers play Kit makers AfaSports have revealed the Jerseys for the National Basketball teams, D'Tigers and D'Tigress (Afasports)
Sportswear makers of the Nigerian Basketball teams Afasports have revealed the jerseys for the national basketball teams (D'Tigers, D'Tigress).

The kit makers went with an all green, with shady white stripes for the numbers as the home jersey, and an all white jersey, with black stripes on the collar, waist and sides while a shade of green stripes for the numbers.

The kit manufacturers revealed the home and away jerseys on their official social media accounts, with a message which said, "Check out the stunning new AFA Sports green team jersey for the senior men Basketball Team, D’ Tigers officially released today, 22nd February 2018 in Lagos as they prepare to take off for Bamako, Mali for their 2019 FIBA Africa World Cup Qualifiers which will tip off this Friday 23rd February 2018."

Check out the stunning new AFA Sports green team jersey for the senior men Basketball Team, D#emo#4oCZ## Tigers officially released today, 22nd February 2018 in Lagos as they prepare to take off for Bamako, Mali for their 2019 FIBA Africa World Cup Qualifiers which will tip off this Friday 23rd February 2018. The official apparel which has been dubbed a game changer by Lagos City Stars team co-owner @soundsultan is custom designed in Nigeria with breathable micro mesh fabric for elite performance in Sub-Saharan Climate. Watch D#emo#4oCZ##Tigers bring the apparel to action in their quest to qualify for FIBA BASKETBALL WORLD CUP 2019. Get the official apparel designed in Nigeria for Team Nigeria. The official apparel can be pre-ordered and customized at all Sports World Shops nationwide @sportsworldngr For more information, visit www.afasports.com OR call 07062766629. #AFASports #NeverGiveUp #ItstimeforAFA #NigeriaBasketball #Jersey #NBBF #FIBA #Official #Wakanda #StrongerTogether #Nigeria #Lagos

A post shared by afasports (@afasports) on

The Kit makers also revealed the technology behind the design of the new jerseys with a message which said, "We just can't get enough of the D'Tigers new official Jerseys."
"The apparels are custom designed in Nigeria with breathable micro mesh fabric for elite performance in Sub-Saharan Climate. Hurry Now!"

 

The new kits will be used by the national basketball teams for their upcoming tournaments, D'Tigress are scheduled to compete at the FIBA Women's World Cup, while D'Tigers begin their qualifiers for the FIBA Men's World Cup, and will later compete at the 2018 Commonwealth games.

FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will on Friday, February 23 begins their qualification process for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup against Uganda

D'tigers play D'Tigers are scheduled to begin the qualifiers for the FIBA Men's World Cup (NBBF)

 

After the game against Uganda, D'Tigers will play Rwanda on Saturday, February 24, and then take on Mali on Sunday, February 25.

