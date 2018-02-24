news

Nigeria's men basketball team (D'Tigers) on Saturday, February 24 beat Rwanda in their second qualification match for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

D'Tigers were leading 31 - 11 after the first quarter, with Mike Efevberh contributing 15 points, the second quarter finished 56 - 28 in favour of Nigeria, by the end of the third quarter, D'Tigers were leading 84 - 40, and the game already won.

The Nigerian basketball team played in the newly unveiled jerseys by their kit sponsors , and eventually won the game 108 - 53, to make a giant step in qualification for the World cup

D'Tigers on Friday, February 23 beat Uganda (102 - 86) as they began their qualification process for the 2019 FIBA Men's World Cup.

FIBA Men's World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria's men Basketball team (D'Tigers) will continue their qualifiers on Sunday, February 25, against Mali, before the second leg of qualifiers in June.