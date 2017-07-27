Home > Relationships >

Taking Things Slow :  Couple plays extreme waiting game, wait 3 years before meeting

They didn't plan a hangout even though they were on the same campus all the while!

Michelle and Josh chatted for 3 years before meeting for the first time play

Michelle and Josh chatted for 3 years before meeting for the first time

(GMA)

When you get into a conversation online or via DM and a connection clicks into place between two young people, there's just this thing that makes it almost impossible to rein in the enthusiasm and excitement to meet each other.

But that's not the case for American couple, Josh Avsec, 22, and Michelle Arendas, 21, who are both students of Kent State University, Ohio.

They finally met on The Good Morning America Show on Tuesday, July 25 2017, three years since they matched on Tinder and began texting each other!

But this would probably not have been made possible if not for the nature of the conversations they were having.

The pair went viral after Josh tweeted screenshots of their convos on Twitter few weeks back [July 7, 2017].

play

"Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic.

Look at the dates of our tinder texts," he tweeted.

 

It started in September 2014 when Josh texted Michelle; "Hey Michelle," he wrote.

ALSO READ: There's a lesson for you in this woman's heartbreak story

She did not reply until two months later!

"Sorry my phone died," she wrote.

play The couple got interviewed on the Good Morning America Show before jetting out to a Tinder-Sponsored trip to Hawaii for their long overdue first date (GMA / Twitter)

The next message was two months after that, when Josh replied in January with "Sorry, was in the shower."

Michelle waited 11 full months before replying with an excuse of her own: "Hi, I really do apologize for just now getting back to you.

I've had a really busy week," she sent him and that was how it went on and on until Josh shared receipts of these texts on Twitter which went viral and prompted Tinder to offer to set them up with a trip to a city of their choice in order for them to have their long overdue first date.

play

The couple chose Hawaii but before they flew out there, they met for the first time on TV when the Good Morning America show hosted them! [Se video below to know that went.]

Learning to take things slow in relationships and move at an appropriate pace is something most millennials find a bit difficult and while it is usually advisable to keep things sow and steady and not rush into it, surely no one can be expected to wait 3 years before meeting up in normal circumstances.

How long do you think people who meet online should wait before meeting up in real life?

Please vote in the poll below.

How long before a first date with your social media crush?»

