PDP chairman calls for unity ahead of Lagos LG polls

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Segun Adewale, has again called on all members of the party to unite and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming council polls.

Adewale made the call at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that the party would only be strong and do well in the July 22 election when all members cast aside their differences and come together.

The chairman condemned the decision of the Moshood Salvador-led faction for having an alliance with the Labour Party for the polls, saying the action smacked of anti-party activities.

He wondered why Salvador, who claimed to have the interest of the party at heart, would move people to the Labour Party just to undermine the chances of PDP.

Adewale said there was still room for those who moved to Labour to return to the PDP as they would be accommodated, so far they would work for the party’s success at the polls.

“There is only one PDP. We are not divided. You cannot claim to belong to the PDP and say you want to go to Labour Party or any other party to contest. That is wrong.

“I did my best to give everybody a sense of belonging in the party and even offered to be the Vice-Chairman to Salvador of the Makarfi faction, just to ensure that the party performs well at the polls.

“But he truncated all efforts and went ahead with an alliance .That is clearly anti-party.

“However, we are appealing to all those who went to Labour Party and who still want to come back to do so; they will surely be accommodated “he said.

The chairman said the party was stepping up preparations for the election and looked forward to a good performance.

Also speaking, the secretary of the party in the state, Mr Jide Ladeinde, urged the electorate to vote only for PDP candidates in the election ,saying the party had no alliance with Labour Party or any other party.

“We are not in alliance or merger or any other form of association with any political party for the purpose of the forthcoming elections,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed July 22 for the election and July 29 for run-off .