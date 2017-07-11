Home > Politics >

Fayose tells FEC to declare Buhari incapable of governing

Buhari 'Declare President incapable of performing his duties,' Fayose tells FEC

Fayose said since Buhari assumed office, he has spent more days treating his ill health than governing the nation.

(Daily Post)

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has asked the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to declare President Muhammadu Buhari incapable of performing his duties, according to section 144 of the 1999 constitution.

He said since Buhari assumed office, he has spent more days treating his ill health than governing the nation, adding that the President has even become a "bad business for the cabal that imposed him" on the country.

A statement issued on Monday, July 10, by Fayose's spokesman, Lere Olayinka, quoted the Governor as saying that the presidency is confused about whether to bring Buhari back to the country or to leave him in London.

The President travelled to the United Kingdom on May 7, 2017, for medical follow-up, after returning to the country on March 10 from an initial medical vacation in London, where he had spent 49 days.

There have been speculations that Buhari's health has gone from bad to worse, with some critics, championed by Fayose, claiming he is on life support.

The Presidency attempted to dismiss the claims by releasing an audio message of Buhari to mark the recent Sallah celebration but failed woefully, as it only made matters worse.

Buhari's frail voice in the audio seemingly confirmed that all is not well with his health, at least not yet.

Many also believed that the audio message was fake.

ALSO READ: Fayose threatens to expose Buhari, says President is on life support machine

Fayose said he warned Nigerians that Buhari was a "black-market packaged by the APC cabal that was only interested in seizing power."

"For a president who has spent 113 days abroad taking care of his health out of the 191 days in 2017, it is time for section 144 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to be invoked.

"President Buhari left Nigeria for London on May 7, 2017, and today is July 10, 2017, 64 clears days since Nigerians saw their president or heard anything from him. Even the president’s handlers are keeping Nigerians in the dark.

"Even though the number of days that a president can spend outside the country is not specified in the 1999 constitution (as amended), the makers of the laws of Nigeria envisaged this kind of situation and made provisions for how to resolve it in section 144.

"It has, therefore, become pertinent that the federal executive council (FEC) must invoke section 144 of the 1999 constitution by passing a resolution declaring that President Buhari is incapable of discharging the functions of his office."

The Governor, however, stressed that he is not wishing Buhari dead, but that he wants the country to be delivered from a select few who are presently holding it to ransom.

