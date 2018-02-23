Home > News > World >

Trump to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions

Donald Trump US President to hit North Korea with 'largest-ever' sanctions

US President Donald Trump will on Friday announce sanctions against 56 North Korea-linked shipping and trade entities, hailing the "largest-ever" package of sanctions on the Pyongyang regime.

  • Published:
President Donald Trump described the new sanctions on North Korea as the 'heaviest' ever in an address to a conservative conference near Washington play

President Donald Trump described the new sanctions on North Korea as the 'heaviest' ever in an address to a conservative conference near Washington

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump will on Friday announce sanctions against 56 North Korea-linked shipping and trade entities, hailing the "largest-ever" package of sanctions on the Pyongyang regime.

Trump will use a speech to conservatives just outside Washington to step up his campaign of "maximum pressure," according to excerpts.

"Today I am announcing that we are launching the LARGEST-EVER set of new sanctions on the North Korean regime," Trump was to say according to the White House.

The measures include sanctions against "56 vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses" that Trump will accuse of "assisting North Korea in evading sanctions."

Trump's administration is locked in a nuclear standoff with North Korea, which is trying to develop missiles that could deliver a nuke to major cities in the United States.

The latest sanctions are designed to put the squeeze on North Korea's already precarious economy and fuel supply.

The North Korean military and broader economy depend heavily on imports of coal and oil from China and Russia.

China has steadfastly rebuffed Washington's calls for a full oil embargo -- fearing the chaotic collapse of the Pyongyang regime -- but has agreed to caps agreed at the United Nations.

The timing of the new measures coincides with the arrival in South Korea of Trump's daughter Ivanka.

She is attending the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics, which have taken place against the backdrop of the crisis.

The 36-year-old businesswoman and model-turned-policy-advisor has been tasked with reaffirming US ties with North Korea, which have been strained over how to deal with the North.

She was hosted in Seoul by President Moon Jae-in, who has long advocated talks rather than confrontation with North Korea.

South Korean officials, who sit in a capital well within range of conventional North Korea artillery, have been spooked by Trump's easy talk of military confrontation.

US officials worry meanwhile that North Korea is luring Moon into talks that are designed to go nowhere.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Haiti Merchants fear for livelihood after market blazebullet
2 Benjamin Netanyahu 'Do not test Israel', Prime minister tells Iran,...bullet
3 Mexico Helicopter Crash Death toll rises to 14bullet

Related Articles

Politics Trump is still railing against MS-13 — but he keeps missing key points
Strategy Trump just said he tries 'like hell' to cover up his bald spot — and it helps solve the mystery of his hair
Finance Wall Street billionaire Steve Schwarzman gave a record-setting gift to his public high school — and it highlights the dire situation American schools face
Politics Former Trump associate Rick Gates pleads guilty and flips in the Russia investigation
Politics Trump polls audience at conservative conference on whether they'd have the 2nd Amendment or tax cuts
In Louisiana Two injured in university shooting
Donald Trump President suggests armed deputy at Florida school was a 'coward'
Politics Trump slams 'coward' Florida deputy who 'didn't have the courage' to confront school shooter
Mahmud Abbas Palestinian president downplays health concerns after US hospital visit
Olympics Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea

World

US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting
Donald Trump President warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to the White House
(L to R) Cho Tae-yul, South Korean ambassador to the UN, speaks with US envoy Nikki Haley during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's nuclear ambitions, November 29, 2017
Donald Trump US asks UN to blacklist North Korean entities for smuggling
Under no illusions: EU President Donald Tusk addressing reporters on Friday
Donald Tusk 'Pure illusion': EU slams Britain's Brexit plans
Following reports of sexual misconduct involving aid workers across multiple agencies, the secretary general of the ICRC, Yves Daccord, said the Geneva-based organisation had conducted a thorough internal review
Yves Daccord ICRC says more than 20 staff have left over prostitution since 2015