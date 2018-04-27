Home > News > World >

Murder hunt as fake doctors sever Indian baby's genitals

In India Murder hunt as fake doctors sever baby's genitals

Indian police are hunting two men posing as doctors who killed a newborn by severing his genitals in a bid to convince the mother she had given birth to a girl, officials said Friday.

  • Published:
Prenatal sex tests are banned in India as part of efforts to stop unborn girls being aborted by parents desperate for a boy but they are still widespread play

Prenatal sex tests are banned in India as part of efforts to stop unborn girls being aborted by parents desperate for a boy but they are still widespread

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Indian police are hunting two men posing as doctors who killed a newborn by severing his genitals in a bid to convince the mother she had given birth to a girl, officials said Friday.

The pair said the eight-month pregnant woman would have a girl after staging a sham ultrasound at an illegal clinic in the Chatra district of eastern Jharkhand state, according to Chatra's top medical officer.

They said urgent surgery was needed to deliver the baby, Satinder Prasad Singh added.

But on seeing the child was a boy when he was born on Tuesday, the two cut off the genitals to pass him off as a girl with a deformity, Singh told AFP.

The baby died almost immediately through blood loss, according to an autopsy.

"They were illegally running the clinic and conducting tests and other medical procedures. They do not possess any medical degree and were fleecing gullible patients," Singh said.

A murder and fraud case has been filed against the men, who have been on the run since Wednesday when the family went to police.

The pregnant woman had been for several check-ups at the clinic, which had been operating for several months, conducting illegal prenatal sex tests.

Prenatal sex tests are banned in India as part of efforts to stop unborn girls being aborted by parents desperate for a boy. The tests are still widespread.

Unqualified medical practitioners are also common in India, particularly in rural areas, where formal healthcare is scarce and private hospitals are expensive.

India has an estimated 840,000 medical doctors -- one for every 1,674 people. The World Health Organisation recommends a minimum one per 1,000 people.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

Finance PayPal processed $132 billion in Q1 growth tear (PYPL)
In Britain Prince William and Kate name baby son Louis
Politics Western countries reportedly want to use cash and soft power to fend off Chinese influence in the Pacific
Finance Walmart's next acquisition could be a bust — at least in the near-term, analyst says (WMT)
Politics These are the most powerful militaries in Asia
Halima Abubakar Actress shows off boobs in new photos
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, FB, AMD, DB, CMG)
In India 13 children dead after train hits school bus
Tech I took a 15-hour nonstop flight to India on the country's infamous national airline and was surprised by what I found
Tech 5 sobering charts that show how many resources Americans use and waste

World

Some of the personal belongings of US soldiers missing in action recovered from the jungles of Vietnam
Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of country
Germany has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on French President Emmanuel Macron's (left) ideas for eurozone reformers, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's (right) commitment to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit
European Union Union says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms
Macron was the first foreign leader to visit the United States since Trump took office
In France Government ready to discuss 'future of WTO' with Trump
The UN delegation will speak to refugees in Bangladeshi camps before they head to Myanmar early next week to visit conflict-scarred Rakhine state
Rohingya Rights group calls for UN resolution ahead of Myanmar visit