Home > News > World >

In California :  Cadaver dogs join grim search for bodies as fires rage

In California Cadaver dogs join grim search for bodies as fires rage

Body recovery teams with cadaver dogs were searching Thursday for victims of California's wildfires as reinforcements arrived to help exhausted firefighters battle some of the worst infernos the state has ever seen.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fire damage in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California play

Fire damage in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Body recovery teams with cadaver dogs were searching Thursday for victims of California's wildfires as reinforcements arrived to help exhausted firefighters battle some of the worst infernos the state has ever seen.

The death toll rose to 27 meanwhile from the wildfires, which began on Sunday and have left thousands of people homeless. Authorities said they expect it to rise further.

Gusty winds on Thursday were hampering the efforts of the 8,000 firefighters battling 21 blazes which have burned 191,437 acres (77,500 hectares), and weather conditions were not forecast to improve.

"What this means is that our fires will continue to burn erratically" California fire chief Ken Pimlott told a news conference. "They have the potential to shift in any direction at any time.

"We are a long way from being done with this catastrophe," he said.

Sheriff Rob Giordano of hard-hit Sonoma County said his department has received 1,000 reports of missing persons, but about 600 of them have been found safe so far.

"Those are big numbers," he said, but "sometimes we get duplicates of people.

"So in those 1,000 reports someone could be reported more than once," he said. "And a lot of it is communications issues -- cellphone towers are down, people don't have their chargers with them."

A helicopter drops water on flames in Calistoga, California play

A helicopter drops water on flames in Calistoga, California

(AFP)

He said targeted body recovery efforts had begun in cases where all other leads were exhausted.

"We're moving into a recovery phase," he said. "We have cadaver dogs up here that can basically scent bodies and help us find people."

Giordano warned that it was "going to be a slow process" as fires continue to burn, and that identifying victims would be difficult.

"We have found bodies that were completely intact and we have found bodies that were nothing more than ash and bones," he said.

Fifteen deaths have been reported in Sonoma County, eight in Mendocino County, two in Yuba County and two in Napa County.

Asked if he expected the death toll to rise, Giordano replied: "I'd be unrealistic if I didn't."

Ben Pederson looks at a burnt school yearbook after his family's home was destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa, California play

Ben Pederson looks at a burnt school yearbook after his family's home was destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa, California

(AFP)

As recovery teams fanned out searching for fire victims, evacuation orders were issued for towns in wine-producing Napa and Sonoma counties, where hundreds of people have already lost their homes to the fast-moving infernos.

Residents of Calistoga, a resort town of some 5,000 people in Napa, and Geyserville, a town of around 800 people in Sonoma, were told to leave and seek shelter elsewhere.

Entire neighborhoods in Santa Rosa have been reduced to ashes, and evacuation orders were issued for additional parts of the devastated city of 175,000 people in Sonoma County.

Risk of new fires

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said meanwhile that strong winds could spark new fires.

Firefighters protect a vineyard in Santa Rosa, California play

Firefighters protect a vineyard in Santa Rosa, California

(AFP)

"These winds will continue to challenge firefighters in their efforts towards containment and will increase the risk for new fires," Cal Fire said.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts of up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour were forecast in some areas and the "critical fire weather conditions" would continue into the weekend.

Pimlott, the Cal Fire chief, said hundreds of fire engines and dozens of firefighting crews were being brought in from other states.

"Hour by hour more resources pour in," he said.

A state emergency management official said the authorities were looking into bringing in firefighters from as far away as Australia.

David Shew, a veteran firefighter with Cal Fire, said the wildfires were like nothing he's seen before.

"I've been with Cal Fire for 30 years and I've seen big fires," he told AFP. "But this is extraordinary, having that many and that large and going so fast."

A note from a homeowner to firefighters on Bennett Valley Rd in Santa Rosa, California play

A note from a homeowner to firefighters on Bennett Valley Rd in Santa Rosa, California

(AFP)

Thousands of people have been left homeless and 25,000 people have evacuated their homes in Sonoma County alone, according to officials.

More than 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed, including several wineries in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of the state's extensive wine production.

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in California, freeing up federal funding and resources to help fight the fires, and Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in eight counties.

Phil Rush looks at the remains of his home destroyed by fire in Santa Rosa, California play

Phil Rush looks at the remains of his home destroyed by fire in Santa Rosa, California

(AFP)

Michael Desmond, 63, was among the hundreds of residents of Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood who lost their homes.

"I feel violated, like a thief came in," said Desmond, who sobbed as he surveyed the rubble of the house where he grew up.

Forest fires are common in the western United States during the summer but this year's blazes in California are among the deadliest ever.

The Griffith Park fire in Los Angeles County in 1933 killed at least 29 people, and 25 people died in the 1991 Oakland Hills fire.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet
2 Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for electionsbullet
3 In Liberia Results delayed in presidential electionbullet

Related Articles

In US Mourning loss as California fires rages on
California 15 dead as wildfires torch wine country
In US Thousands evacuate as California wildfires kill 10
Las Vegas Shooting Gunman wired thousands to Philippines days before attack
Las Vegas Shooting Gunshots, 'then silence'
Las Vegas Shooting How did shooter get his arsenal? Easily, and legally
Las Vegas Shooting The victims: who they were
Las Vegas Attack Worst mass shootings in the modern United States
In California Violence breaks out at Berkeley political rally
Cybercrime British hacking suspect will be vindicated - Lawyer

World

George Weah
Liberia Presidential Polls Football icon, George Weah in early lead
"I don't want speak about the Eurozone. I want to speak about an economic continent," said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire
Bruno Le Maire Eurozone to become 'a great country': French finance minister
The Pakistani military, seen here in a handout picture released by the Inter Services Public Relations in July 2014, helped secure the release of US-Canadian couple Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle
In Pakistan Freed US-Canadian couple not yet on US plane: official
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said after a fifth round of talks with British negotiator David Davis that there was a "disturbing" deadlock on the exit bill the EU says Britain must pay
Brexit EU to start internal work on trade talks: summit draft