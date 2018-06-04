Home > News > World >

Furore over 'disgusting' kiss by Philippines' Duterte

Philippine's President Furore over 'disgusting' kiss by Rodrigo Duterte'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte drew condemnation Monday after kissing a Filipino woman onstage during his visit to South Korea, prompting outraged activists to call it "disgusting".

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Duterte's previous comments on women, including rape jokes, have resulted in angry charges of misogyny against him play

Duterte's previous comments on women, including rape jokes, have resulted in angry charges of misogyny against him

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte drew condemnation Monday after kissing a Filipino woman onstage during his visit to South Korea, prompting outraged activists to call it "disgusting".

Duterte's previous comments on women, including rape jokes and incitations to shoot women guerillas in the vagina have resulted in angry charges of misogyny against him.

During the appearance late Sunday in front of a mostly Filipino crowd, Duterte called the woman onstage and pointed to his lips.

"Come here! Where's my (kiss)," Duterte said, instructing her to explain to her husband -- after learning he was not among the audience -- that they were engaging in a "joke".

"Don't take it seriously. It's just for fun, a gimmick," Duterte later told the crowd, who mostly shrieked in apparent approval.

But the women's rights political party Gabriela in a statement denounced Duterte for his "perverted way of getting back at his women critics".

"Gabriela views President Duterte's recent kissing of a migrant Filipina during his meet-and-greet with Filipino (workers)... as the disgusting theatrics of a misogynist president who feels entitled to demean, humiliate or disrespect women according to his whim," it added.

Duterte has fought publicly with powerful women who criticised his deadly narcotics crackdown and human rights record.

He labelled the now-ousted head of the nation's judiciary, Maria Lourdes Sereno, an "enemy" before her colleagues on the Supreme Court sacked her last month.

Duterte critic Senator Leila de Lima is behind bars on charges she insists are politically motivated after battling with the president.

In this case, the unidentified woman told the state-run Philippine News Agency in an interview that "there was no malice" to what the president did.

Duterte, who has a daughter by his current partner after splitting from his wife, is wildly popular at home but has angered many Filipinos for his allegedly misogynistic comments.

In the 2016 presidential election campaign Duterte sparked controversy over comments made on the rape and killing of an Australian missionary during a prison riot in the southern city of Davao in 1989 while he was the mayor.

"What occurred to me was they gang-raped her," he said then. "I was angry because she was raped. But she was so beautiful the mayor should have been first. What a waste."

In February this year he told a local audience foreign women did not attract him because they have a "queer odour" unlike Filipinas who were "fragrant".

A day later while meeting a group of former communist rebels Duterte joked he would have specific orders for how the military would treat female guerrillas.

"We won't kill you. We will just shoot your vagina so that if there is no vagina, it would be useless," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Bavaria Government order to put crosses on public buildings kicks inbullet
2 Nicaragua Country buries victims of latest violencebullet
3 Nikki Haley US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestiniansbullet

Related Articles

In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigil
Olivier Mahafaly Madagascar PM makes way for 'consensus' premier in step to end crisis
In London Probe into tower fire starts examining cause
In Kabul At least four dead in suicide blast near clerics' gathering
In Libya SocGen reaches deals to end probes on rates
Abdullah Jordan king summons PM over anti-government demos

World

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has seen tens of thousands gather at the candlelit vigil in Victoria Park since 1990
In Hong Kong Crowds gather for Tiananmen vigil
Prostitution has been legal in New Zealand since 2003, thanks to a campaign spearheaded by Catherine Healy, who has now been recognised in the Queen's Birthday honours list
In New Zealand Ex-sex worker made a dame in honours list
Reports say the North Korean reshuffle could be aimed at taming the influential military
In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrows
FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip
Accidental Dicsharge FBI Agent's gun discharges during dance floor backflip