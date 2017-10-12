Home > News > World >

Donald Trump :  US President again blasts Iran nuke deal as certification decision looms

Donald Trump US President again blasts Iran nuke deal as certification decision looms

Trump told Fox News in reference to the 2015 accord negotiated with Iran by the United States and five other world powers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump speaking at the Harrisburg International Airport, Pennsylvania, on October 11, 2017 play

US President Donald Trump speaking at the Harrisburg International Airport, Pennsylvania, on October 11, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump again dismissed the Iran nuclear accord as terrible for America, as he prepares to announce a key decision on whether to certify Iran's compliance with it.

"This is the worst deal. We got nothing," Trump told Fox News in reference to the 2015 accord negotiated with Iran by the United States and five other world powers.

It gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program in a bid to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.

"We did it out of weakness when actually, we have great strength," said Trump.

"We will see what happens pretty soon," said Trump, who must announce his decision on whether to certify Iran's compliance by the end of the week.

Every 90 days the president has to notify Congress as to whether he believes Iran is complying with the accord and if the lifting of sanctions is in the interest of the American people.

So far Trump has certified the accord but said the next deadline on Sunday is the crucial one.

Several US officials have said Trump might this time choose not certify the accord.

If he chooses not to certify, Trump would be defying the opinion of some of his top advisers, European countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

A decision by Trump to decertify the deal would leave it at grave risk, with the US Congress having 60 days to decide whether to re-impose specific sanctions on Tehran that were lifted because of the diplomatic pact.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Niger, Chad France to open asylum centresbullet
2 Catalan Spain PM gives leader 5 days to clarify independence stancebullet
3 In Liberia Results delayed in presidential electionbullet

Related Articles

North Korea Country looms large as Trump's challenges Iran
United States Canada threatens to scrap arms buy from US as trade talks get off to rough start
Christine Lagarde IMF chief urges more support for global trade
Korean Peninsula US bombers overfly area in show of force
Visa Issuance Turkey, US discuss crisis in phone talks: state media
In Iran Europe scrambles to save the nuclear deal
Eminem Rapper lashes out at trump with freestyle rap video
Pope Francis Pontiff hits 40 million mark on Twitter
Ai Weiwei With a gilded cage visible from Trump Tower, artist honors pro-migrant New York

World

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga plunged the country into uncharted waters by saying he was pulling out of a presidential race re-run
Kenya IEBC to keep October 26 date for elections
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani takes questions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 20, 2017
Iran Country says US opposing 'whole world' on nuclear deal
A man walks past a Qatar National Bank (QNB) branch in the Saudi capital on June 5, 2017 after a Saudi-led bloc of countries severed relations with Doha
Qatar Country's leading bank posts profit rise despite crisis
US President Donald Trump walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2017, as he travels to Pennsylvania to talk about tax reforms.
Donald Trump US President warns 'disgusting' press after nuke report