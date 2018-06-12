Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Decision by Wednesday on future of DRCongo's Bemba, says court

In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says court

Former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba will know on Wednesday "by the latest" whether he will be freed following his acquittal last week on warcrimes charges, the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lawyers for former Congolese vice-president Jean-Pierre Bemba will call for his release Tuesday after he was acquitted of war crimes at the ICC in The Hague play

Lawyers for former Congolese vice-president Jean-Pierre Bemba will call for his release Tuesday after he was acquitted of war crimes at the ICC in The Hague

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba will know on Wednesday "by the latest" whether he will be freed following his acquittal last week on warcrimes charges, the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Despite predictions of an imminent release, presiding judge Bertram Schmitt told a packed public gallery "a decision on Mr Bemba's detention will come tomorrow by the latest."

Bemba was not in court, but his defence lawyers argued that the former rebel leader-turned-politician should be let go "without delay", telling journalists after Tuesday's hearing at the ICC that "the message has to be that the case is over."

The stocky Congolese politician was acquitted on appeal Friday by the Hague-based court, who said he could not be held criminally liable for crimes committed by his troops in the Central African Republic in 2002-2003.

The surprise decision came after Bemba, 55, had been sentenced unanimously to 18 years in 2016 by ICC trial judges.

It was the longest sentence ever to be handed down by the Hague-based court.

Then, judges found Bemba -- nicknamed "Miniature Mobutu" -- guilty on five counts of warcrimes and crimes against humanity committed by his private army during a five-month rampage in the neighbouring CAR.

Bemba had sent his militia, the Congolese Liberation Movement (MLC) -- a rebel force that he later transformed into a political organisation -- into the DRCongo's northern neighbour in October 2002 to quash a coup against the then president, Ange-Felix Patasse.

The trial was the first before the ICC to focus on sexual violence as a weapon of war.

It was also the first to determine whether a military commander bore responsibility for the conduct of troops under his control.

'No flight risk'

Bemba has been held for the past decade at the ICC's detention centre, based in a seaside suburb of The Hague.

He remains behind bars, awaiting sentence in a separate case in which he was handed one year in jail and fined 300,000 euros ($350,000) for bribing witnesses during the war crimes trial.

He lost an appeal against that sentence and the ICC is yet to decide on a new jail term, which carries a maximum of five years.

Bemba's lawyers however argued Tuesday that their client should be provisionally freed.

"Mr Bemba is not a flight risk... and will adhere to all conditions set down by this court for his release," Melinda Taylor told a three-judge bench.

"There is no legal or objective justification to separate Mr Bemba from his family for one day longer," she said.

"We therefore request that he be released immediately."

Prosecutors on Tuesday however urged judges to separate Bemba's acquittal in the main trial and his conviction in the bribery case, adding that "there is still the possibility that he may abscond" ahead of a sentencing set for July 4.

ICC spokesman Fadi El Abdallah told AFP the judges' decision on Bemba's release would most likely be in writing, only after which it would be publicly announced by the ICC.

Political ambitions

Legal experts earlier said they expected Bemba to be released on Tuesday, given the time he has already spent in jail.

Bemba is likely to join his family in Belgium as soon as he is freed, his lawyer Peter Haynes told journalists last week.

After Tuesday's hearing Haynes said Bemba "remained calm" and was awaiting his release.

"I'm pretty sure he's laid-back whether this happens today or tomorrow or sometime in the future," Haynes said, adding "a series of diplomatic arrangements still need to be made" before he could be reunited with his Brussels-based family.

It is not yet known whether or when the former Congolese leader planned to return to the vast central African country following his release.

His acquittal came amid mounting tensions in the run-up to scheduled presidential elections on December 23.

Bemba had unsuccessfully opposed President Joseph Kabila in elections in 2006. After his militia clashed violently with government forces in 2007, he was forced out of the DRC but retains a groundswell of support.

Asked whether Bemba had any future political ambitions, Haynes said: "He's never given up on his political ambitions."

"His attitude to his current (situation) is very much to take it one step at a time."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
3 In Brazil Jailed Lula still way ahead presidential pollbullet

Related Articles

In Argentina Trial opens for Argentine nun, ex-minister who stashed $9 million
In Nigeria Buhari apologises for annulled 1993 election
In Northern Afghanistan Taliban launch attacks as govt ceasefire starts
US-North Korea Summit A Nobel in the offing for Trump and Kim Jong Un?
United Arab Emirates Anti-rebel forces prepare for Yemen port attack despite UN alarm
In Italy Migrants on Aquarius to be transferred to Italian ships and taken to Spain
In China Electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take on Tesla
International Commission on Missing Persons ICMP call to help find missing migrants as Italy, Malta refuse rescue ship

World

A US Air Force F-22 Raptor lands at Gwangju Air Base in South Korea during the Max Thunder drills in May
US-North Korea Summit Trump says he will stop 'war games' with S. Korea
A pro-government Yemeni soldier looks through binoculars on June 7, 2018, near al-Jah in Hodeida province
United Arab Emirates Anti-rebel forces prepare for Yemen port attack despite UN alarm
Could their historic handshake lead to a Nobel Prize? Experts are cautious
US-North Korea Summit A Nobel in the offing for Trump and Kim Jong Un?
The Afghan authorities have accused the Taliban of defying the start of a government ceasefire with them
In Northern Afghanistan Taliban launch attacks as govt ceasefire starts