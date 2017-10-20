What becomes of TSTV in Nigeria after launch of Kwese TV

Now that Kwese TV has launched in Nigeria, it would be interesting to see how TSTV’s fate plays out.

Both payTV operators have made it flexible with their subscription plans, though price wise, TSTV has got upper hand. As for the pause for a period of time functionality, Kwese doesn’t seem to have that in their kitty.

The Pause, record, rewind, fast forward (PVR) functionality that DSTV boasts of as well does not presently feature on Kwese TV.

But you do have the option of taking your viewing experience online using the Kwese apps downloadable from your Android and iOS.

Kwese dishes and decoders are already available and as it should be done, they already have their dealers holding the devices across all the geo-political regions of Nigeria, something TSTV clearly has failed to achieve.

Kwese is Zimbabwean owned alright, but if your service proposition is on point and meets the needs of Nigerians, they would openly accept you.

TSTV is having too much suspicion around them as to their credibility and only time will do justice to tell where their place really is in the Nigerian payTV market.

What are your thoughts on Kwese TV’s offerings?