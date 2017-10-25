Pay Attention :  Globacom has something to tell us all, customers or not

This hack is for two kinds of people; the first are those who already use Glo. The second is for the people who will get a Glo SIM by the time they’re done reading this? I know you have questions.

“What is this about even?”

I was hoping you’d ask. It looks like Christmas is starting early this year. On Monday 23rd of October, Glo rolled out two interesting looking offers. They are calling them the Everyday Bonanza and the Glo Jumbo SIM.

Let’s take it one at a time.

The goal of the Everyday Bonanza is to get people to win as much stuff as possible. There will be Flat Screen LED TV sets, 4G-LTE phones, generators, refrigerators, Microwave Ovens, and 4G-LTE MiFis. These things will be one every single day while the offer lasts. And that’s not even the real treasure. The real treasure is the car that will be won every Sunday.

What if you checked your airtime balance and saw N200,000?

Well, now you have a chance to find out what you’d do. The Glo Jumbo SIM is about this life. And bear in mind this airtime is not a “call-only” thing. It’s for calls, SMS, and even data. Now, how many videos can you watch with N200,000 worth of data? How many?

Wait…What?

These things sound like bluffs, when you think about it. But then when you realise that these two offers were formally introduced at the Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos (GLO’s Head Office), you know it’s serious stuff. And if you think it’s a fraud, representatives of the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Nigerian Lottery Regulation Commission were present.

Let’s breakdown the numbers further.

Globacom’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Ashok Israni, broke down in numbers what exactly people will be winning:

50 lucky Glo subscribers would win television sets every Monday (750 TV sets in total),

150 subscribers would win 4G-LTE Smartphones every Tuesday (2250 in total),

100 subscribers would win generating sets every Wednesday (1,400 in total),

100 subscribers would take home refrigerators every Thursday (1,400 total),

200 winners of Microwave ovens every Friday (2,800 total),

650 subscribers would walk home with 4G-LTE MiFis on Saturdays (9,100 total).

14 brand new Hyundai Accent cars will be won by lucky subscribers every Sunday.

This is how Everyday Bonanza works.

Israni said all you need to enter is to recharge your phone with N100 worth of credit. Each N100 credit purchase counts as another entry. So that means if you buy N2,000 worth of credit, you automatically have 20 entries to win.

Even the Post-paid users aren’t left out. Every N100 used qualifies for an entry. In fact, buying stuff like eTop-ups, SIMs and data products from any Gloworld outlet will give you additional entries into the daily draws.

“So the more recharge a subscriber makes, the more entries he gets and consequently the greater the chance to win quality gifts everyday!” said Israni.

If you don’t have a Glo SIM…yet, this one’s for you

All you have to do is buy the new JUMBO SIM for N100. Then you get N200,000 preloaded on the SIM. This airtime will only be unlocked when you recharge your phone though. That is all really. Oh wait, there’s something for existing GLO users too. You just have to opt-in by dialling *224#.

“Beht why? Why all this Father Christmas?”

“With these two offers, I can proudly say that Nigerians should look no further than Glo as their preferred telecom service provider,” said Israni.

Basically, this is Glo trying to win us over.

I really don’t know about you yet, but I think I want to give this a shot.

Wait, one more thing.

The 3rd installment of the Glo Free Data Day, is coming on Tuesday, 31st October 2017. All you have to do is use up to 100MB plus N150 on voice calls or N250 on voice calls in the seven days before Free Data Day.

Who doesn’t want some free data?