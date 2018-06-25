Twitter has a problem with how Saraki looks at Buhari

news

Whether it is at the prayer ground or at APC gatherings, the nation's political space is now accustomed to the Saraki stare (SS).

The 'Saraki stare' is that look the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, aims the way of Buhari when both men show up at the same event.

As the APC held its elective national convention on June 23-24, 2018, the Saraki stare was back as a subject for discourse on social media.

See some of the tweets below:

Is there anything to the SS? Respect? Admiration? Something noble or sinister?

Saraki and Buhari have a very interesting relationship. The senate president often complains about how the Buhari led presidency and the APC have treated him even though he's a member of the APC.

The senate president has been dragged to court for alleged financial crimes committed while he was governor of Kwara State. Saraki believes that his trial since 2015 for alleged false declaration of assets, was politically motivated . Saraki wasn't his party's choice for the position of senate president in 2015.