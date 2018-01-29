Home > News > Politics >

This is not the government we hoped for says Tunde Bakare

Tunde Bakare "This is not the government we hoped for" says pastor

Bakare said there is a clear distinction between the Muhammadu Buhari he knew in 2011 and the one currently in Aso Rock.

  Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari and Pastor Tunde Bakare

President Muhammadu Buhari and Pastor Tunde Bakare

(Twitter)
Former presidential candidate and senior pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare says President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been a disappointment.

He said the APC-led government has dashed the hopes of Nigerians.

Speaking on Channels TV on Sunday, January 28, 2018, Bakare, who ran with Buhari as a vice presidential candidate in 2011, said the person currently running the affairs of Nigeria is not the Buhari he knew.

Pastor Tunde Bakare (Sahara Reporters)

 

He said, "no matter how you look at it, this is not the government we all hoped for. This is not what we thought the government that promised change in the beginning will perform so woefully. Any right thinking Nigerian will agree with that. They could have done better than what they have done so far. They themselves know that.

"I once did a video, 'The Buhari I know', and I meant every word I said in that video. I hope I will not be pushed to do a video of the Buhari I didn't know".

The man of God further said, "I had no reason at the time I ran with him to ever believe he was nepotic. There was no reason because he did say to me he will assembly the best and the brightest from the East, West, North and South of our country to fix the nation. But when I read what Obasanjo wrote, and I saw the list of key appointments made, one would begin to think whether they just put the things on his tabel to sign or is this just what he did deliberately. That is food for thought".

ALSO READ: Presidential aide vows to ensure re-election of Buhari

About two weeks back, Bakare announced that God instructed him to run president but he did not specify whether he would run in 2019.

Tunde Bakare also spoke about the letter written by the former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday January 23, 2018, where he accused Buhari of nepotism, urging him not to seek re-election in 2019.

